Mccain Crinkle Chips Crinkle Cut 900G

3(6)Write a review
£ 1.95
£2.17/kg
Per 125g serving oven baked
  • Energy1034kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Home Chips Crinkle
  • For more information see www.maccain.co.uk
  • McCain Home Chips coated potato chips are crispy, golden and simply delicious. Their unique crunchy coating gives them a really scrumptious taste. Enjoy!
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations. With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • The nation's favourite
  • Crispy, fluffy perfection
  • British potatoes
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (89%), Sunflower Oil (6%), Batter (Flour (Wheat (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) Rice, Broad Bean), Dextrin, Starch (Wheat, Potato, Maize), Vegetable Oil (Shea, Coconut), Vegetable Fibre, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Home Chips. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 24 - 26 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • * Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ613827
kcal146 197
Fat g6.17.7
of which saturates g0.70.9
Carbohydrate g2028
of which sugars g0.50.6
Fibre g2.02.8
Protein g1.92.4
Salt g0.260.48
This pack contains 5 oven baked servings--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

not bad but not the best

3 stars

Mccain are not bad, a bit too greasy, I have to go elsewhere for aunt bessies.

Great chips!

5 stars

Great chips, the best frozen ones out there in my opinion. Most nice big sizes so not much wastage of the 'little bits' like you get with some :)

Kids love them

3 stars

Kids love them

Yuk!

1 stars

These are now awful! Recipe change and not for the good, they cook unevenly and taste horrible. My kids won't eat them. Change them back please!

Crinkle 'Crisp' Fries

2 stars

There were far too many 'unusable' chips, e.g. very small, very thin cut. Approximately the same amount as the usuable ones. Waste of money.

really nice chips good size and tasty

5 stars

good size and tasty chips

