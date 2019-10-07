Mccain Crinkle Chips Crinkle Cut 900G

not bad but not the best
Mccain are not bad, a bit too greasy, I have to go elsewhere for aunt bessies.
Great chips!
Great chips, the best frozen ones out there in my opinion. Most nice big sizes so not much wastage of the 'little bits' like you get with some :)
Kids love them
Yuk!
These are now awful! Recipe change and not for the good, they cook unevenly and taste horrible. My kids won't eat them. Change them back please!
Crinkle 'Crisp' Fries
There were far too many 'unusable' chips, e.g. very small, very thin cut. Approximately the same amount as the usuable ones. Waste of money.
really nice chips good size and tasty
