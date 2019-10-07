Tesco Salmon Fillets With Soy Ginger 248G

- Energy1010kJ 242kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 918kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with a soy, honey and ginger sauce.
- Carefully chosen for freshness, paired with a sweet, aromatic sauce. Farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Boneless, with oriental inspired sauce with a zesty ginger and chilli kick. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Carefully chosen for freshness, paired with a sweet, aromatic sauce
- Pack size: 248G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (87%), Soy, Honey & Ginger Sauce [Water, Muscovado Sugar, Soya Bean, Salt, Honey, Rice Wine, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Yeast Extract, Ginger Purée, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Chilli Flakes, Lovage, Onion Extract].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23 mins Place foil tray onto a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven. Cook for 18 minutes, then remove from the oven and pour over the contents of the sachet evenly over the salmon. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- When serving, ensure that the insert at the bottom of the pack is left in the foil tray.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove sachet of sauce and put to one side.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
248g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (110g**)
|Energy
|918kJ / 220kcal
|1010kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|20.7g
|22.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1560mg
|1716mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 248g typically weighs 220g.
|-
|-
Safety information
