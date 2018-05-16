By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Coat & Cook Hot 120G

Nando's Coat & Cook Hot 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Prepare for things to get heated with this mix of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), onion, garlic, tomato and sun-ripened lemon.
  • Visit nandos.com/sauces for tasty tips.
  • Chilli rating - hot
  • Oven 30 mins
  • Quick & easy marinade
  • Shared with love
  • No looking back
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion Puree, Garlic Puree, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Seed Oil, Lemon Puree, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Spices (Paprika, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Salt, Natural Colour (Caramel), Soya Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Spice Extract (Paprika), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Use all contents immediately once opened.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pop into a preheated oven and cook at 180°C (160°C for fan oven) for 30 mins or until cooked through. Set the table, we're ready for actions.
Cooking appliances vary and the instructions are guides only.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coat
  • Let's get this feast going! Place 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500g) side by side into a medium-sized oven proof dish. Coat them evenly (okay, maybe coat your one twice) and let the flavours infuse for at least 15 mins prior to cooking. Cover loosely with some tin foil on top.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4, Serving size: 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve Quantity per 100gAve Quantity Per Serving
Energy 388 kJ /116 kJ /
-94 kcal28 kcal
Fat 6.6 g2 g
of which saturates 0.7 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate 4.9 g1.5 g
of which sugars 4.7 g1.4 g
Protein 1.9 g0.6 g
Salt 2.2 g0.7 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

