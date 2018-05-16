Nando's Coat & Cook Hot 120G

Product Description
- Prepare for things to get heated with this mix of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), onion, garlic, tomato and sun-ripened lemon.
- Visit nandos.com/sauces for tasty tips.
- Chilli rating - hot
- Oven 30 mins
- Quick & easy marinade
- Gluten-free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion Puree, Garlic Puree, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Seed Oil, Lemon Puree, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Spices (Paprika, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Salt, Natural Colour (Caramel), Soya Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Spice Extract (Paprika), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Use all contents immediately once opened.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pop into a preheated oven and cook at 180°C (160°C for fan oven) for 30 mins or until cooked through. Set the table, we're ready for actions.
Cooking appliances vary and the instructions are guides only.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Coat
- Let's get this feast going! Place 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500g) side by side into a medium-sized oven proof dish. Coat them evenly (okay, maybe coat your one twice) and let the flavours infuse for at least 15 mins prior to cooking. Cover loosely with some tin foil on top.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 4, Serving size: 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ave Quantity per 100g
|Ave Quantity Per Serving
|Energy
|388 kJ /
|116 kJ /
|-
|94 kcal
|28 kcal
|Fat
|6.6 g
|2 g
|of which saturates
|0.7 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9 g
|1.5 g
|of which sugars
|4.7 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|1.9 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|2.2 g
|0.7 g
