Tesco Canon C540 Multipack Printer Ink

Good value
Excellent alternative to the more expensive Canon one and XL as well !
This did not work with my Canon printer. I ended up having to buy the actual Canon ink cartridge.
DO NOT BUY!!!
When I put these into my printer, my printer instantly said there was no ink in either of them and would not print anything? I took them back to the store and got them replaced, and the same thing happened again?! Waste of money.
Cyan not working
The cyan ink is not coming out so all colour printing is imabalanced.
Great Value
Love these ink cartridges... I've purchased these for a second time & consider them great value. Far less expensive than major brands & last far longer. Very happy customer. Will definitely keep purchasing
remanufactured ink cartridges
The package does state that this is a re manufactured product. It does not state that the electronic chip that tells the computer how much ink is in the cartridge will not work.Every time you use the printer you have to press reset for five seconds to get the printer to work( every picture) also it does not seem to be compatible with the copier as all attempts at colour copying come out black and white. I would not buy this product again.
need to clear printer error to print
After just installed Tesco's remanufactured cartridge, surprised to see this error message so quickly. This is due to the fact that these Canon printers have no way of looking inside the cartridge or detecting fresh ink. Press and hold cancel button (CIRCLE WITH UPSIDE DOWN TRIANGLE) for at least 5 seconds.
None
I bought this yesterday to print 2 important emails After 7 pages the black cartridge was empty not very good value
Cartridges are not fully compatible
Printer thinks the new cartridges are empty, have to turn off ink level monitoring
Not too impressed so far
Had 2 weeks and it was saying ink low despite hardly jsed it and only used black and white!!??!!