Tesco Canon C540 Multipack Printer Ink

3(21)Write a review
Tesco Canon C540 Multipack Printer Ink
£ 26.00
£26.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Black & Colour combo
  • High yield
  • Suitable for printers using the Canon PG-540 XL and CL-541 XL
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces a Canon PG-540XL/CL-541XL Combo Pack.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

21 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Good value

5 stars

Excellent alternative to the more expensive Canon one and XL as well !

This did not work with my Canon printer. I ended u

1 stars

This did not work with my Canon printer. I ended up having to buy the actual Canon ink cartridge.

DO NOT BUY!!!

1 stars

When I put these into my printer, my printer instantly said there was no ink in either of them and would not print anything? I took them back to the store and got them replaced, and the same thing happened again?! Waste of money.

Cyan not working

1 stars

The cyan ink is not coming out so all colour printing is imabalanced.

Great Value

5 stars

Love these ink cartridges... I've purchased these for a second time & consider them great value. Far less expensive than major brands & last far longer. Very happy customer. Will definitely keep purchasing

remanufactured ink cartridges

1 stars

The package does state that this is a re manufactured product. It does not state that the electronic chip that tells the computer how much ink is in the cartridge will not work.Every time you use the printer you have to press reset for five seconds to get the printer to work( every picture) also it does not seem to be compatible with the copier as all attempts at colour copying come out black and white. I would not buy this product again.

need to clear printer error to print

3 stars

After just installed Tesco's remanufactured cartridge, surprised to see this error message so quickly. This is due to the fact that these Canon printers have no way of looking inside the cartridge or detecting fresh ink. Press and hold cancel button (CIRCLE WITH UPSIDE DOWN TRIANGLE) for at least 5 seconds.

None

1 stars

I bought this yesterday to print 2 important emails After 7 pages the black cartridge was empty not very good value

Cartridges are not fully compatible

2 stars

Printer thinks the new cartridges are empty, have to turn off ink level monitoring

Not too impressed so far

2 stars

Had 2 weeks and it was saying ink low despite hardly jsed it and only used black and white!!??!!

