Fudge Urban Sea Salt 150Ml

Product Description
- Rough Up Sea Salt Spray
- Achieve a messy beach hair look
- Use on wet or dry hair
- Blow dry for loads of natural waves
- @fudgeurban
- Mineral rich formula adds thicker, flexible texture to create tousled, rugged styles. Rework with fingertips to boost texture.
- Surf texture for rugged styles
- Medium texture - zero shine
- Hold - 3
- Against animal testing
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Maris Sal (Sea Salt), VP/VA Copolymer, Magnesium Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sorbitol, Parfum (Fragrance), DMDM Hydantoin, Dehydroxanthan Gum, PEG-25 PABA, Panthenol, Butylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Pantolactone, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene
Produce of
Made in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Spray into damp hair & scrunch.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB,
Return to
- Product Customer Care Line:
- UK: 0800 0234 966
- www.fudgeurban.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
