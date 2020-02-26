Always Dailies Large Panty Liners 52 Pack

Product Very Thin and Not as Absorbent
Have used the Always Dailies Extra Protect Long Plus for years and have noticed for a long time that they are very thin and not as absorbent as the older version. It is also difficult to remove the backing now because it is so thin. Will have to try other makes in future.
Great product, I have been using for a while now and they are brilliant. Would definitely recommend.
Its very comfortable, im gonna use now only always.
Always dry, always fresh, always odour free. Always perfect.
I find that they move and I sometimes can't keep one al day, because they don't help anymore. But having said that, they are very good at making me feel fresh and dry.
Nice panty liners and feel great when wearing them as some other liners can feel on the thick and large side and not very comfortable, unlike these which I found to fit well, stay in place and last long. Nice product.
I love this product, It helps to keep me feeling fresh and clean all day ! I never feel as though I'm wearing it as it is comfortable and discreet even if I'm wearing something clingy ! love them !
Great for that little bit of added protection keeping you feeling fresh and helping you feel more confident! Wouldn’t use any others!!!
Why does it not say "scented" on the package? I should be able to send my boyfriend to the store to buy me panty liners without getting a migraine from it. I've never been so embarrassed and ashamed of my period. Is rating less than 5 stars not an option?
Kept me feeling clean and fresh all day long. So discreet didn't notice it was their.