Always Dailies Fresh & Protect Normal Panty Liners 60

Excellent!
Very impressed with these, the scent is lovely, very fresh, and long lasting! They fit my underwear very well, the edges sometimes shift a little but not too much. I purchase these for daily wear and these are always the first option for me, I prefer to buy these other others.
Great!
i love using these as their are discreit, cant even tell if wearing them
Excellent!
Great product, has a secure fit and fresh feeling. Fit my different panties. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Wouldn't be without these! I am 65 but not yet ready for full-blown inco pads - just a safety measure for when I sneeze. "Always" have a full box in stock
Said fragrance free - smelled like a tea store
I bought this product only it said fragrance free just over the "fresh & protect" line you see in the picture. When I opened it it was like opening a can of chai tea. It CLEARLY was scented. It wasn't the packaging, it was the panty liners.
Excellent!
After having used probably most of the brands in liners, these are the best ones and have been using them for years.
Excellent!
I love this product. Keeps me fresh all day. A good design.
Excellent!
I like these pads, they fit perfectly I feel protected when I ware them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Recieved a sample and have purchased since, decreet, comfortable, good value, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good!
Keeps you fresh all day long, stays in place, too. I forgot I was wearing it. I am making a switch from my usual to this product. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]