Always Dailies Fresh & Protect Normal Panty Liners 60

£ 2.35
£0.04/each
  • Stay fresh as a daisy throughout your day with Always Dailies Fresh & Protect Panty liners Normal. With their comfort design, they offer a great combination of comfort and protection, so you can rely on them every day without worrying about feeling them. Ideal for vaginal discharge or as added protection for irregular periods.
  • So flexible and reliable, you barely feel a thing
  • Odour neutralising technology to keep you feeling fresh and confident throughout the day
  • Panty Liners designed to be comfortable, so you will barely feel them while wearing
  • Absorbent Core to provide trusted reliability throughout the day
  • Breathable design with trusted dryness
  • Dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin
  • Trusted protection in a thinner pantyliner
  • Big Pack

  • Do not flush pad down the toilet
  • Keep in a cool place

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884 (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

633 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Very impressed with these, the scent is lovely, very fresh, and long lasting! They fit my underwear very well, the edges sometimes shift a little but not too much. I purchase these for daily wear and these are always the first option for me, I prefer to buy these other others.

Great!

4 stars

i love using these as their are discreit, cant even tell if wearing them

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product, has a secure fit and fresh feeling. Fit my different panties. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Wouldn't be without these! I am 65 but not yet ready for full-blown inco pads - just a safety measure for when I sneeze. "Always" have a full box in stock

Said fragrance free - smelled like a tea store

1 stars

I bought this product only it said fragrance free just over the "fresh & protect" line you see in the picture. When I opened it it was like opening a can of chai tea. It CLEARLY was scented. It wasn't the packaging, it was the panty liners.

Excellent!

5 stars

After having used probably most of the brands in liners, these are the best ones and have been using them for years.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product. Keeps me fresh all day. A good design.

Excellent!

5 stars

I like these pads, they fit perfectly I feel protected when I ware them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Recieved a sample and have purchased since, decreet, comfortable, good value, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good!

3 stars

Keeps you fresh all day long, stays in place, too. I forgot I was wearing it. I am making a switch from my usual to this product. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

