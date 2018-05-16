By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fudge Urban Texture Junk 75Ml

£ 7.00
£9.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Moulding Fibre Crème with Natural Hold
  • Styling paste with a medium hold
  • Moulds into shape
  • Natural texture
  • @fudgeurban
  • Shape your hair into any style with this moulding fibre crème for maximum texture and flexible control.
  • Max texture, semi-shine
  • Hold - 6
  • Against animal testing
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Lanolin Cera (Lanolin Wax), Petrolatum, PVP, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, VP/VA Copolymer, Ceteareth-25, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Paraffin, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Methylparaben, Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax), Butylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, BHA, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Rub through dry hair for a texturised look.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
  • Covent Garden,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB,

  • Product Customer Care Line:
  • 0800 0234 966
  • www.fudgeurban.com

Net Contents

70g ℮

