Fudge Urban Texture Junk 75Ml

Product Description
- Moulding Fibre Crème with Natural Hold
- Styling paste with a medium hold
- Moulds into shape
- Natural texture
- @fudgeurban
- Shape your hair into any style with this moulding fibre crème for maximum texture and flexible control.
- Max texture, semi-shine
- Hold - 6
- Against animal testing
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Lanolin Cera (Lanolin Wax), Petrolatum, PVP, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, VP/VA Copolymer, Ceteareth-25, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Paraffin, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Methylparaben, Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax), Butylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, BHA, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene
Produce of
Made in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Rub through dry hair for a texturised look.
Name and address
- Made for:
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB,
Return to
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB,
- UK.
- Product Customer Care Line:
- 0800 0234 966
- www.fudgeurban.com
Net Contents
70g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020