Ultimalt Premium Non-Alc Malt Drink 6 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Premium Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink
- Made from the finest ingredients to bring you a wholesome, nourishing, full flavour and refreshing malt drink with No Preservatives & No Additives.
- Smooth, nourishing, vitality
- Pack size: 1.98l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Brewing Sugar, Hops, Colour: Caramel (E150c)
Allergy Information
- Contain Barley Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Kato Enterprises Ltd,
- 71 Sumner Road,
- CR0 3LN,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|% RI 100ml
|Full can 330ml contains
|% RI 330ml
|Energy
|251 kJ
|828kJ
|-
|60 kcal
|3.0%
|198kcal
|9.9%
|Fat
|0g
|0.0%
|0g
|0.0%
|of which saturates
|0g
|0.0%
|0g
|0.0%
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|5.7%
|49.5g
|19%
|of which sugars
|12.5g
|13.8%
|41.2g
|46%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0%
|0.0g
|0.0%
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.6%
|1.0g
|2.1%
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.1%
|0.03g
|0.3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
