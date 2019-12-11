By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ultimalt Premium Non-Alc Malt Drink 6 X 330Ml

Ultimalt Premium Non-Alc Malt Drink 6 X 330Ml
£ 4.10
£2.08/litre

Product Description

  • Premium Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink
  • Made from the finest ingredients to bring you a wholesome, nourishing, full flavour and refreshing malt drink with No Preservatives & No Additives.
  • Smooth, nourishing, vitality
  • Pack size: 1.98l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Brewing Sugar, Hops, Colour: Caramel (E150c)

Allergy Information

  • Contain Barley Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Kato Enterprises Ltd,
  • 71 Sumner Road,
  • CR0 3LN,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Kato Enterprises Ltd,
  • 71 Sumner Road,
  • CR0 3LN,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.ultimalt.com

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml% RI 100mlFull can 330ml contains% RI 330ml
Energy 251 kJ828kJ
-60 kcal3.0%198kcal9.9%
Fat 0g0.0%0g0.0%
of which saturates 0g0.0%0g0.0%
Carbohydrate 15g5.7%49.5g19%
of which sugars 12.5g13.8%41.2g46%
Fibre 0.0g0.0%0.0g0.0%
Protein 0.3g0.6%1.0g2.1%
Salt 0.01g0.1%0.03g0.3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

