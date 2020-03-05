Always Dailies Folded & Wrapped Normal 20 Panty Liners

Excellent!
I’m not a fan on wearing pads or liners as they usually feel uncomfortable and don’t stay in place but these are excellent. They are very small and individually wrapped so you can pop in your pocket or bag. They smell lovely giving you that fresh scent when ever you go to the toilet which makes you feel fresh. You can not feel you are wearing it and it stays in place. No going back to any others for me.
These are so comfortable to wear, pretty much invisible!
I would recomend as they are individually packed in box and when opened has a flowery smell
I’ve tried a few different brands but I always come back to these to make me feel secure they smell so nice and fit perfectly
Great for travelling
I do not like that it has such a heavy scent to it and I found out that scents make me itch a lot. It is great to take on the go as it is individually packaged. Fits well but sometimes it comes off if I move too much or engage in a sport.
I will continue buying these. I love the fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thats the best ever panty liners firs time using these ones I won’t use anything else. Make me feel comfortable all day. What is the most important they stay in place. I would recommend.
These are my favourite panty liners and are totally my go-to. i always keep some in my bag whatever time of the month - they are super-discrete and light as a feather. The ladies at work also know i'm the go-to person if they get 'caught by surprise' and nearly always comment on the quality of these. out of all of the Always types of panty liners it is these ones that i always get and make sure i have in at home. Not all supermarkets seem to run with this particular item though??
this is average for me. the old design with the thickness was better. these are too thin and does not stay in place. they are also quite big for panties.
whay a brilliant product for ladies who need to wear a liner, fits perfect, stays in place which is important, keeps you dry and fresh, comfortable to wear you cant feel it which is important