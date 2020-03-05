By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Always Dailies Folded & Wrapped Normal 20 Panty Liners

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Always Dailies Folded & Wrapped Normal 20 Panty Liners
£ 0.95
£0.05/each
  • No matter where life takes you, Always Dailies Single Panty liners Normal Fresh will keep you fresh and protected. Individually wrapped for additional hygiene so you can carry them with you on the go and still feel fresh throughout the day.
  • Individually wrapped
  • Panty Liners individually wrapped for convenient on-the-go freshness
  • Neutralizes odours to give you freshness and confidence throughout the day
  • Breathable design with trusted dryness
  • Reliable everyday protection you can count on
  • Dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin
  • With fresh scent

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush in the toilet
  • Keep in a cool place

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • 0800 028 5884
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I’m not a fan on wearing pads or liners as they usually feel uncomfortable and don’t stay in place but these are excellent. They are very small and individually wrapped so you can pop in your pocket or bag. They smell lovely giving you that fresh scent when ever you go to the toilet which makes you feel fresh. You can not feel you are wearing it and it stays in place. No going back to any others for me.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are so comfortable to wear, pretty much invisible!

Excellent!

5 stars

I would recomend as they are individually packed in box and when opened has a flowery smell

Excellent!

5 stars

I’ve tried a few different brands but I always come back to these to make me feel secure they smell so nice and fit perfectly

Great for travelling

5 stars

I do not like that it has such a heavy scent to it and I found out that scents make me itch a lot. It is great to take on the go as it is individually packaged. Fits well but sometimes it comes off if I move too much or engage in a sport.

Great!

4 stars

I will continue buying these. I love the fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Thats the best ever panty liners firs time using these ones I won’t use anything else. Make me feel comfortable all day. What is the most important they stay in place. I would recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are my favourite panty liners and are totally my go-to. i always keep some in my bag whatever time of the month - they are super-discrete and light as a feather. The ladies at work also know i'm the go-to person if they get 'caught by surprise' and nearly always comment on the quality of these. out of all of the Always types of panty liners it is these ones that i always get and make sure i have in at home. Not all supermarkets seem to run with this particular item though??

Good!

3 stars

this is average for me. the old design with the thickness was better. these are too thin and does not stay in place. they are also quite big for panties.

Excellent!

5 stars

whay a brilliant product for ladies who need to wear a liner, fits perfect, stays in place which is important, keeps you dry and fresh, comfortable to wear you cant feel it which is important

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 2 Roll

£ 1.25
£1.25/100sheet

Tampax Compak Regular Applicator Tampons 18

£ 2.35
£0.13/each

Carefree Normal Panty Liners Cotton Fresh Scent X20

£ 0.95
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here