Barilla Spaghetti 500G

Try this pasta - you will like it
So far our favourite pasta.
In my opinion, Barilla is the best spaghetti on the market by far! It's texture is perfect. You can tell the ingredients are top quality because the spaghetti does not leave a white starchy, gluey residue in the pan after cooking, like most other supermarket pastas. I used to bring packets back from Europe because you couldn't find Barilla in the UK supermarkets. Well done Tesco for stocking this superb pasta at last! Long may this continue.