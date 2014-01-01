By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberry Mushrooms 75G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Raspberry Mushrooms 75G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy381kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1526kJ / 359kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavour mushroom shaped foam sweets.
  • FOAMY & FRUITY Treat time From loopy laces to flying saucers, there’s a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy – and they’re all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many (Psst you wont find any artificial colours or flavours here)
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Anthocyanins), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax).

 

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (25g)
Energy1526kJ / 359kcal381kJ / 90kcal
Fat1.2g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate83.0g20.8g
Sugars58.9g14.7g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein3.8g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweets

5 stars

I get these every week kids love them

Alovely treat after shopping in tesco

5 stars

A simple sweet with a great raspberry flavour!

