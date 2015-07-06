By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Minecraft Single Figure Blind Pack

5(1)Write a review
Minecraft Single Figure Blind Pack
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • - Now you can explore the world of Minecraft like never before
  • - Enclosed inside each blind pack is 1 Minecraft Mini-Figure
  • - Collect your favorites
  • Dig in to the world of Minecraft like never before! “Buried” inside each 1-pack is a unique Minecraft Mini-Figure just waiting to be discovered -- you never know which figure you'll find next until you open the box! Featuring the game's signature, 8-bit style, these figures allow kids to play with their favorite characters anywhere. So start exploring the world of Minecraft Mini-Figures and craft the perfect collection! Includes one miniature figure. Colors and decorations may vary.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Mine craft mystery box

5 stars

Bought these for party bags - perfect. Delivered quickly & well packed.

Usually bought next

Minecraft 3.5 Inch Fig

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Fortnite Solo Pack Mini Figure

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Match Attax 19/20 £1 Trading Cards

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.88/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here