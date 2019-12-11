Ashoka Bombay Biryani 280G

Fantastic flavour
Great food, tastes delicious. Definitely recommend.
Cooked Basmati Rice, Vegetables (Potato, Carrot, French Beans, Green Peas), Onion, Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Mint Leaves, Tomato Paste, Ginger, Green Chilli, Cumin, Red Chilli Whole, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Black Cardamom, Green Cardamom, Mace, Cumin Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Cinnamon Powder), Star Anise, Black Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Clove, Cinnamon
Hob
Instructions: Take unopened foil pouch and immerse in boiling water for 3-5 minutes.
Remove pouch, snip and serve.
Product of India
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|761.6 Kj/ 182.2 Kcal
|Fat
|4.7 g
|Of which Saturated
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|31.6 g
|Of which Sugar
|0.0 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
DO NOT USE THE INNER POUCH IF LEAKING OR BLOATED.
