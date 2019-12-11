By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ashoka Bombay Biryani 280G

5(1)Write a review
Ashoka Bombay Biryani 280G
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A mild spicy preparation of Indian rice and mixed vegetables
  • 'Ashoka' - The world's leading ethnic Indian Foods brand brings to you a complete range of ready-to-eat Indian delicacies. Each recipe, conjured by master chefs, brings out the rich aromatic flavours and tastes. Great care and meticulous detailing are essential ingredients of every recipe.
  • Bombay Biryani is a delicious blend of rice and vegetables, flavoured with mouth-watering spices to give it a unique flavour. Served with a mix of onion, cucumber and curd, it makes a wholesome India meal.
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Ready to eat
  • Made in sunflower oil
  • Just heat and eat
  • Microwaveable in 2 minutes
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice, Vegetables (Potato, Carrot, French Beans, Green Peas), Onion, Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Mint Leaves, Tomato Paste, Ginger, Green Chilli, Cumin, Red Chilli Whole, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Black Cardamom, Green Cardamom, Mace, Cumin Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Cinnamon Powder), Star Anise, Black Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Clove, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • Processed in a facility that also processes Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Mustard & Sesame

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Take unopened foil pouch and immerse in boiling water for 3-5 minutes.
Remove pouch, snip and serve.

Produce of

Product of India

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE THE INNER POUCH IF LEAKING OR BLOATED.

Name and address

  • ADF Foods Ltd.,
  • C-40, 40/1, 40/2, 40/3 GIDC,
  • Industrial Estate,
  • Nadiad,
  • 387001,
  • Gujarat,

Return to

  • Visit us at: www.adf-foods.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy761.6 Kj/ 182.2 Kcal
Fat4.7 g
Of which Saturated0.5 g
Carbohydrate31.6 g
Of which Sugar0.0 g
Protein3.5 g
Salt1.4 g

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE THE INNER POUCH IF LEAKING OR BLOATED.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic flavour

5 stars

Great food, tastes delicious. Definitely recommend.

