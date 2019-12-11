By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ashoka Punjabi Choley 280G

4(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A tangy Punjabi delicacy of curried chick peas with aromatic spices
  • 'Ashoka' - The world's leading ethnic Indian Foods brand brings to you a complete range of ready-to-eat Indian delicacies. Each recipe, conjured by master chefs, brings out the rich aromatic flavours and tastes. Great care and meticulous detailing are essential ingredients of every recipe.
  • Punjabi Choley forms an integral part of a hearty lunch menu in North India. It's a delicious chick pea preparation relished all across the country for its spicy, tangy flavour. The recipe is ideally served as main dish with freshly cooked rice, naan breads or piping hot puris (puffed Indian bread)
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Ready to eat
  • Made in sunflower oil
  • Just heat and eat
  • Microwaveable in 2 minutes
  • Gluten free
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Salt, Ginger, Coriander Leaves, Spices (Coriander Seeds, Cumin, Black Pepper, Pomegranate Powder, Bay Leaf, Black Salt, Dry Fenugreek Leaves, Red Chilli Whole, Dry Mango Powder, Salt, Cinnamon, Carom Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Cardamom), Red Chilli Whole, Cumin, Coriander, Fennel, Black Salt

Allergy Information

  • Processed in a facility that also processes Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Mustard & Sesame

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Take unopened foil pouch and immerse in boiling water for 3-5 minutes.
Remove pouch, snip and serve.

Produce of

Product of India

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE THE INNER POUCH IF LEAKING OR BLOATED.

Name and address

  • ADF Foods Ltd.,
  • C-40, 40/1, 40/2, 40/3 GIDC,
  • Industrial Estate,
  • Nadiad,
  • 387001,
  • Gujarat,

Return to

  • Visit us at: www.adf-foods.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy340.8 Kj/81.4 Kcal
Fat4.3 g
Of which Saturated0.4 g
Carbohydrate9.0 g
Of which Sugar<0.5 g
Protein2.0 g
Salt1.6 g

Safety information

DO NOT USE THE INNER POUCH IF LEAKING OR BLOATED.

Using Product Information

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious! Very handy to have for a quick lunch with some chapati. Will definitely buy again. Mild to medium spice level.

Could be spicier ?

3 stars

Have tried the Biriani version of this brand which is quite good

