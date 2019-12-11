Ashoka Punjabi Choley 280G

Delicious!
Delicious! Very handy to have for a quick lunch with some chapati. Will definitely buy again. Mild to medium spice level.
Could be spicier ?
Have tried the Biriani version of this brand which is quite good
Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Salt, Ginger, Coriander Leaves, Spices (Coriander Seeds, Cumin, Black Pepper, Pomegranate Powder, Bay Leaf, Black Salt, Dry Fenugreek Leaves, Red Chilli Whole, Dry Mango Powder, Salt, Cinnamon, Carom Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Cardamom), Red Chilli Whole, Cumin, Coriander, Fennel, Black Salt
Hob
Instructions: Take unopened foil pouch and immerse in boiling water for 3-5 minutes.
Remove pouch, snip and serve.
Product of India
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|340.8 Kj/81.4 Kcal
|Fat
|4.3 g
|Of which Saturated
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0 g
|Of which Sugar
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
DO NOT USE THE INNER POUCH IF LEAKING OR BLOATED.
