Colgate Total Advanced Mouthrinse Spearmint 500Ml

Write a review
Colgate Total Advanced Mouthrinse Spearmint 500Ml
£ 1.90
£0.38/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Advanced Pro-Guard technology
  • Fights plaque & prevents tartar build-up
  • 12 hour protection
  • Keep your smile bright, clean and healthier throughout the day with Colgate® Total® mouthwash. It's Colgate's® most advanced mouthwash with Advanced Pro-Guard™ technology to protect against germs for 12 hours - even after eating and drinking. That's something to smile about.
  • This formula does not contain ethanol
  • Alcohol free
  • 12hr protection
  • Healthier mouth between brushings
  • Targets gum problems
  • Fight bad breath
  • Remineralises enamel
  • Prevents tartar build-up
  • Clinically tested by dentists
  • Contains fluoride for cavity protection
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Zinc Lactate, Aroma, Cetylpridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Lactic Acid, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, CI 42053, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Colgate Total mouthwash twice a day and use Colgate Total toothpaste for more complete oral health.

Warnings

  • Do not swallow. Keep away from reach of children.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

Do not swallow. Keep away from reach of children.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A nice, fresh feeling.

5 stars

Having used several different brands this is the only one I now buy. After brushing my teeth with Colgate I then use the mouthwash. It is nice and minty and leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh, and, what's more, it seems to last for most of the day. Fresh breath is essential when dealing with the public every day and this mouth wash does the job well. I can thoroughly recommend it.

no nasty taste

4 stars

I was very wary about using this product due to the fact that i have tried a few and found them to be really horrible in taste. This product suprised me as its a nice taste when swissing around your mouth, it does not leave a nasty after taste and it surprising enough leaves your mouth feeling clean and refreshed. This is so far the only product that i can say i enjoy using, so i will continue now to use this one but may at some time if im brave enough try another

Really fresh

5 stars

I loved this product- leaves my mouth and teeth feeling fresh and clean for hours.Would definitely recommend it

Spearmint Freshness

5 stars

Lovely spearmint flavour that leaves your mouth feeling so fresh

this product has great features

5 stars

this product is very good for daily use, specially after meal. This product remove the smell very well and keep mouth fresh and not injures the gums.

features of this product

5 stars

I have used this product for some time and am always happy with it. It has helped me to avoid costly dental charges and keeps my mouth feeling very fresh

Freshh Throughout the day

5 stars

My family and I use this regularly after brushing. The colour is as fresh as it's contents with a lovely,inviting Aqua shade. It lives up to our expectations as leaves your breath and mouth fresh for the day. Despite living in the Era of high sugar diets, our Dentist Check ups are generally good so I guess it does wat it says - Fights plaque and reduces cavities! Great product with nice taste, not too overpowering.

love this!

5 stars

A wonderful find, leaves me feeling confident and fresh all day.

The whole family like it...

5 stars

I bought this online, there is a bit of delay with click and collect but nevertheless it is still a good mouthwash, used by everyone family of 5, no complaints from the children. The other good thing about it is its a bargain for this price..

Good

3 stars

Bought it recently and it's good .. The taste is amazing

