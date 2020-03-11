Colgate Total Advanced Mouthrinse Spearmint 500Ml

A nice, fresh feeling.
Having used several different brands this is the only one I now buy. After brushing my teeth with Colgate I then use the mouthwash. It is nice and minty and leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh, and, what's more, it seems to last for most of the day. Fresh breath is essential when dealing with the public every day and this mouth wash does the job well. I can thoroughly recommend it.
no nasty taste
I was very wary about using this product due to the fact that i have tried a few and found them to be really horrible in taste. This product suprised me as its a nice taste when swissing around your mouth, it does not leave a nasty after taste and it surprising enough leaves your mouth feeling clean and refreshed. This is so far the only product that i can say i enjoy using, so i will continue now to use this one but may at some time if im brave enough try another
Really fresh
I loved this product- leaves my mouth and teeth feeling fresh and clean for hours.Would definitely recommend it
Spearmint Freshness
Lovely spearmint flavour that leaves your mouth feeling so fresh
this product has great features
this product is very good for daily use, specially after meal. This product remove the smell very well and keep mouth fresh and not injures the gums.
features of this product
I have used this product for some time and am always happy with it. It has helped me to avoid costly dental charges and keeps my mouth feeling very fresh
Freshh Throughout the day
My family and I use this regularly after brushing. The colour is as fresh as it's contents with a lovely,inviting Aqua shade. It lives up to our expectations as leaves your breath and mouth fresh for the day. Despite living in the Era of high sugar diets, our Dentist Check ups are generally good so I guess it does wat it says - Fights plaque and reduces cavities! Great product with nice taste, not too overpowering.
love this!
A wonderful find, leaves me feeling confident and fresh all day.
The whole family like it...
I bought this online, there is a bit of delay with click and collect but nevertheless it is still a good mouthwash, used by everyone family of 5, no complaints from the children. The other good thing about it is its a bargain for this price..
Good
Bought it recently and it's good .. The taste is amazing