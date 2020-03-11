By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Total Advanced Mouthrinse Peppermint 500Ml

4.5(4272)Write a review
Colgate Total Advanced Mouthrinse Peppermint 500Ml
Product Description

  • Advanced Pro-Guard technology
  • Fights plaque & prevents tartar build-up
  • 12 hour protection
  • Keep your smile bright, clean and healthier throughout the day with Colgate® Total® mouthwash. It's Colgate's® most advanced mouthwash with Advanced Pro-Guard™ technology to protect against germs for 12 hours - even after eating and drinking. That's something to smile about.
  • This formula does not contain ethanol
  • Alcohol free
  • 12hr protection
  • Healthier mouth between brushing
  • Targets gum problems
  • Fights bad breath
  • Remineralises enamel
  • Prevents tartar build-up
  • Clinically tested by dentists
  • Contains fluoride for cavity protection
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Zinc Lactate, Aroma, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Lactic Acid, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, CI 17200, CI 42051, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Colgate Total mouthwash twice a day and use Colgate Total toothpaste for more complete oral health.

Warnings

  • Do not swallow. Keep away from reach of children.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

Had to cut the cap off to open!!!!!

1 stars

I have been using mouthwash for years...I have NEVER had such a difficult bottle to open..After you take the strip off the white cap is TOO SMOOTH...Had NO RIDGES on opposite sides and would not open!!!! I used a scissors to cut it off!!What the heck????

Excellent taste no alcohol burn

5 stars

Specifically like that it has no alcohol. Much easier to rinse and gargle. Freshens my breath for a longer time than the alcohol-based rinses I have used in the past.

Yes I always buy this product!

5 stars

I been using Colgate since childhood and every time I go to my dentist. He ask me how I do It? I said is Colgate and it's great!

A nice, fresh feeling.

5 stars

Having used several different brands this is the only one I now buy. After brushing my teeth with Colgate I then use the mouthwash. It is nice and minty and leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh, and, what's more, it seems to last for most of the day. Fresh breath is essential when dealing with the public every day and this mouth wash does the job well. I can thoroughly recommend it.

This product gives the best plaque prevention.

5 stars

Out of all the mouthwashes I have tried, this is the one that beats them all. I am currently undergoing orthodontic treatment and have been using this mouthwash from the beginning and I am know reaching the end of my treatment! I love the fresh peppermint blast in my mouth and it keeps my teeth feeling clean until my knight time brush. Amazing!

I would buy this product for me and my family.Again and agai

5 stars

I love ituse it every night and morning.

I am inspired by this product :-)

4 stars

I love everything about it of course it's going to burn though so that's an expectation. But it is pretty expensive also but the results are somewhat worth it.

in 6th grade my teacher used a uv light on my teeth- white!

5 stars

I use regularly since my sixth grade teacher asked what brand I use. I thought I had some thing on my teeth she had a UV light to my mouth but it was because they were white instead of yellow.

no nasty taste

4 stars

I was very wary about using this product due to the fact that i have tried a few and found them to be really horrible in taste. This product suprised me as its a nice taste when swissing around your mouth, it does not leave a nasty after taste and it surprising enough leaves your mouth feeling clean and refreshed. This is so far the only product that i can say i enjoy using, so i will continue now to use this one but may at some time if im brave enough try another

I love this product

5 stars

Perfect mouthwash my husband and I use it daily.

