Colgate Kids Max Cavity Protection Toothpaste 50Ml

4.5(13)Write a review
£ 1.95
£3.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Sugar Acid Neutraliser technology
  • Clinically proven to fight decay
  • Strengthens tooth enamel
  • Toothpaste, Prevent Cavities, Cavity Protection, Stronger Enamel, Kids, 3+, Kids Toothpaste
  • Clinically proven to fight tooth decay.
  • Its patented Sugar Acid Neutraliser™ helps to deactivate sugar acids before they can harm teeth. It also contains fluoride and calcium to strengthen and remineralise enamel to help prevent cavity formation. Suitable for children aged 3 years and over.
  • Provides 4X greater remineralisation*
  • Up to 20% fewer new cavities in 2 years*
  • * Results from a remineralisation study vs a regular fluoride toothpaste, both with 1450 ppm fluoride to the product description
  • Colgate's best cavity protection toothpaste for your child's teeth
  • Child-friendly mild mint flavour Suitable for all
  • Children aged 3 years and over
  • Contains patented Sugar Acid Neutraliser™ technology and add
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Aqua, Glycerin, Arginine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Aroma, Sodium Bicarbonate, Benzyl Alcohol, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 77891, Active Ingredient: Sodium Monofluorophosphate 1, 1% w/w (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Parents supervise brushing twice a day.
  • Ensure children spit out after brushing to minimise swallowing and avoid rinsing with water.
  • Children of 6 years and younger - use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.
  • For best performance, keep cap closed when not in use.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Call free 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

50ml ℮

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Shrinkflation at its very worst

1 stars

This is a perfect case of shrinkflation. Originally the product was 100ml it's now 50ml so more expensive not cheaper!!

Cavity Protection

4 stars

My mouth feels healthy and fresh i feel confident knowing i have cavity protection all day long Great eye catching packaging!!

Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection kids toothpaste

5 stars

Best protection for kids teeth, recommended as best on market

great features and taste for children and extermely

5 stars

Great taste for less cooperative children,less minty taste .Brilliant choice for protection

Best Moth-Feel Ever

5 stars

With whiter teeth and great smelling breathe I know I am protecting my family against cavities too. Best job done, ever.

best product ever for my daughter

5 stars

My daughter loves this product. She loves to brush her teeth with this product. It's a pleasure for her to use it.

tooth paste great

5 stars

Highly recommend my autistic boy will only use this love love it

Brilliant

5 stars

Loved this,packaging eye catching. Good flavour too.

Great product, my daughter loved it!

4 stars

Great product to get at those sugary snacks that invariably creep in. My daughter liked the flavour, and the packaging which she thought was very grown-up! She enjoyed brushing her teeth with this product and I was happy for her to use it due to the protection it offers.

Awesome stuff!

5 stars

I would definitely recommend this toothpaste, my son thinks that it's great!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

