Colgate Kids Max Cavity Protection Toothpaste 50Ml

Shrinkflation at its very worst
This is a perfect case of shrinkflation. Originally the product was 100ml it's now 50ml so more expensive not cheaper!!
Cavity Protection
My mouth feels healthy and fresh i feel confident knowing i have cavity protection all day long Great eye catching packaging!!
Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection kids toothpaste
Best protection for kids teeth, recommended as best on market
great features and taste for children and extermely
Great taste for less cooperative children,less minty taste .Brilliant choice for protection
Best Moth-Feel Ever
With whiter teeth and great smelling breathe I know I am protecting my family against cavities too. Best job done, ever.
best product ever for my daughter
My daughter loves this product. She loves to brush her teeth with this product. It's a pleasure for her to use it.
tooth paste great
Highly recommend my autistic boy will only use this love love it
Brilliant
Loved this,packaging eye catching. Good flavour too.
Great product, my daughter loved it!
Great product to get at those sugary snacks that invariably creep in. My daughter liked the flavour, and the packaging which she thought was very grown-up! She enjoyed brushing her teeth with this product and I was happy for her to use it due to the protection it offers.
Awesome stuff!
I would definitely recommend this toothpaste, my son thinks that it's great!