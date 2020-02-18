Always Discreet Normal Medium Incontinence Pants 12 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Don’t let incontinence keep you from being active. With Always Discreet Incontinence Underwear Normal Medium you can continue with your day as normal even when you experience large amounts of leakage caused by unintentional frequent urinary leakage from sneezing, coughing and sudden urges, yet need protection that stays in place.
  • The super-absorbent underwear has RapidDry technology to help lock away bladder leaks and odours in seconds. The Double LeakGuards help stop leaks where they happen most. With 360° FormFit shape for a smooth and comfortable fit, you’ll be able to walk with poise while wearing discreet, amazing protection. Try Always Discreet Underwear Super for sensitive bladder, Always Discreet's best incontinence pants for protection from wetness for when you suffer from a weak bladder, or experience unintentional frequent urination.
  • Always Discreet Incontinence Pants for sensitive bladder. RapidDry and OdourLock protection
  • Double LeakGuards to help stop leaks
  • Thin Triple Layer Core. Helps pull, trap and lock away wetness and odour
  • Feminine Design.
  • Soft and comfortable cotton-like fabric
  • Exclusive OdourLock Technology neutralises odours instantly and continuously, lightly scented
  • Low waist pants
  • Always Discreet Incontinence protections are dermatologically tested
  • 360° FormFit design and a contoured core hug your curves for a smooth comfortable fit

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush pad down the toilet
  • Keep in a cool dry place

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 169 4906
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

723 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

4 stars

After trying these for a couple of weeks I'm impressed with the results. They keep me fresh and clean. I always feel dry and I can wear these at night too. I did find when working out they moved a bit but I suppose that's to be expected. They fit in some of my underwear but not all. Overall I like this product and would recommend it .

Excellent!

5 stars

Feminine and perfect when I was post operative as they absorbed excess moisture from both the sound and urinary incontinence issues. It felt like I was wearing normal briefs. They are great for travelling when you are trying to keep fresh and dry on a long journey as they give you both the confidence of a pad and the comfort of a warm pair of briefs.

Excellent!

5 stars

Just perfect, it feats me very well and I fell myself clean.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are great feel very comfortable and fit well under all trousers. I feel very safe in them that there will not be any accidents. They also take all the smell away so you are not as self conscious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfy yet Discreet

4 stars

Definitely guaranteed to make you feel comfy and protected against any leaks. I strongly reccomend this!

Excellent!

5 stars

This is exactly what I was looking for. Its very handy and fix to body.

Excellent!

5 stars

its very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so muchits very good product thankyou so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I've worn leggings, denims, dresses, skirts with these and have to say you would never know I was wearing one. First time I used I was a bit scared in case they would show. when I told a few of my friends about my bladder weakness they were like "oh I have that too sometimes" If I go somewhere I do not know then I will wear a pant. Now I share my experience when we're out on the town and one of the girls are desperate I always say you should be like me and wear them. they protect you 100% [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Best panty liners ever! Since I have been using these I haven't bought any other liner

Excellent!

5 stars

I love them. They are exactly what the packaging says. Simply the best.

1-10 of 723 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

