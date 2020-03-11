Always Discreet Small Incontinence Pads 20 Pack

The new design change is awful.
The new design change is awful, why oh why have you changed them to really thin pads that now LEAK? Crazy, they used to be thick, now they are paper thin. I can see in the comments you have denied the changes, which is really disingenuous. I now have to find another brand. Thanks Always!
Disappointed in absorbency changes.
Why oh why have you reduced the width and thickness? You have destroyed my confidence in one move. They no longer provide sufficient coverage since you made these changes. The gel does not soak up fast enough to prevent overspill and 3 leaks in 1 week is just too much. I have been forced to take my custom elsewhere.
Excellent!
Gives me the confidence both at home and at work to protect me against leaks. Pleasantly scented and thin enough to wear under close fitting clothing. Does not feel bulky between my legs unlike other incontinence aids.
Excellent!
Honestly the best product on the market. It is slim so is very discreet and has great absorption.
Excellent!
Comfatable to wear feel confident wearing them know won’t have any accident full protection would recommend them
Excellent!
Very comfortable and I feel safe and secure in the knowledge that no one knows I am using them.
Love the awesome features!
Excellent!
I very much love these pads as they are the only ones i am able to wear that hold a very heavy period especially at night.They do an amazing job for what i need and the only ones that do the job.
rself from bladder leaks is no problem with ALWAYS DISCREET Incontinence Pads Normal for sensitive bladder. These pads are a longer length than Pads Small for more coverage, ultra thin for great comfort with full-length LeakGuards.
