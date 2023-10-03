We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Always Discreet Normal Incontinence Liners 24 Pack

£2.25

£0.09/each

Always Discreet Normal Incontinence Liners 24 Pack
For those times when you need a little extra protection, use Always Discreet Incontinence Liners Normal for sensitive bladder. These Normal Liners are ultra thin for great comfort. They’re designed to lock away wetness and neutralise odours for added freshness. Try Always Discreet Long Plus Liners, Always Discreet's best incontinence liner for sensitive bladder for when you suffer from a weak bladder, or experience unintentional frequent urination.
Always Discreet for sensitive bladder. RapidDry and OdourLock protectionAlways Discreet Incontinence Liners thin and flexible, even when wet. Fits discreetlyUnique DualLock core. Helps lock away odour and wetnessThinner than 2.5mmExclusive OdourLock Technology neutralises odours instantly and continuously, Lightly scentedAlways Discreet Incontinence protections are dermatologically tested

Preparation and Usage

Do not flush down the toilet. Keep in a cool dry place.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

