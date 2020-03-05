By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Discreet Plus Incontinence Panty Liners 20 Pack

Write a review
image 1 of Always Discreet Plus Incontinence Panty Liners 20 Pack

  • For those times when you need a little extra protection, use Always Discreet Incontinence Liners Long Plus for sensitive bladder. These liners are ultra thin for great comfort. They’re designed to lock away wetness and neutralise odours for added freshness. Always Discreet Liners Long Plus are Always Discreet's best incontinence liner for sensitive bladder for when you suffer from a weak bladder, or experience unitentional frequent urination.
  • Always Discreet for sensitive bladder. RapidDry and OdourLock protection
  • Always Discreet Incontinence Liners thin and flexible, even when wet. Fits discreetly
  • Unique DualLock core. Helps lock away odour and wetness
  • <2.5mm thin
  • Exclusive OdourLock Technology neutralises odours instantly and continuously, Lightly scented
  • Always Discreet Incontinence protections are dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet. Keep in a cool dry place.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 169 4906
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

1303 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these liners, I have a condition called interstitial cystitis which causes little accidents and these liners are perfect for those occasions, very discreet and they keep any odours locked away. They also give me more confidence when I am out because I don't have to worry about any leaks.

Very overpowering smell.

2 stars

Very overpowering smell.

Worth every penny

4 stars

Love how these are slimline and discreet. Having incontinence is embarrassing enough without the added bulkiness of standard incontinence pads so these are a pleasure to use. Fresh, clean and discreet

Excellent!

5 stars

The best liner on the market. It makes me feel fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I wore these whilst pregnant to keep any stress leaks away. These liners were fantastic, keeping me fresh and confident.

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing I always feel fresh and so discreet. I have recommended these to my friends even handed out samples to my friends.

Excellent!

5 stars

Keep me feeling fresh and beautifully fragranced. Considering how thin and discreet they are the protection they give is great. Stay perfectly in place as they are sticky all over. Have now completely switched from another brand and wouldn't use anything else. Recommend to all family and friends.

Good product

5 stars

I like always because good product and never change next product

Great!

4 stars

I love these and the fact that they do protect me against leaks but I wish they stayed in place better. I have really bad hot flushes and this means that even these don't stay in place.

Great product

5 stars

These are great, they are comfortable, reliable and give me confidence when wearing them.

1-10 of 1303 reviews

