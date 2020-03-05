Always Discreet Plus Incontinence Panty Liners 20 Pack

Excellent!
Love these liners, I have a condition called interstitial cystitis which causes little accidents and these liners are perfect for those occasions, very discreet and they keep any odours locked away. They also give me more confidence when I am out because I don't have to worry about any leaks.
Very overpowering smell.
Very overpowering smell.
Worth every penny
Love how these are slimline and discreet. Having incontinence is embarrassing enough without the added bulkiness of standard incontinence pads so these are a pleasure to use. Fresh, clean and discreet
Excellent!
The best liner on the market. It makes me feel fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I wore these whilst pregnant to keep any stress leaks away. These liners were fantastic, keeping me fresh and confident.
Excellent!
Amazing I always feel fresh and so discreet. I have recommended these to my friends even handed out samples to my friends.
Excellent!
Keep me feeling fresh and beautifully fragranced. Considering how thin and discreet they are the protection they give is great. Stay perfectly in place as they are sticky all over. Have now completely switched from another brand and wouldn't use anything else. Recommend to all family and friends.
Good product
I like always because good product and never change next product
Great!
I love these and the fact that they do protect me against leaks but I wish they stayed in place better. I have really bad hot flushes and this means that even these don't stay in place.
Great product
These are great, they are comfortable, reliable and give me confidence when wearing them.