Always Discreet Long Incontinence Pads 10 Pack

Great!
Although sometimes they don’t stay in place you can’t fault how discrete they are as someone who wears leggings a lot these are perfect and so fat haven’t have any problems with leaks.
Great buy!
These are fantastic, due to the thickness though i get paranoid and think people can see them through my trousers lol but apart from that they do their job, i had to use these once when i had a really bad cold, which then led to me trickling alot when i coughed, sneezed or blew my nose. These were a life saver didnt habe to worry about crossing my legs through my illness made me feel more comfortable
Excellent!
I have been using Always Discreet for a couple of years now. I have found them to be the best incontinence product on the market! I did wish they were a little narrower as due to a hip operation that went wrong I found them a little wide for me! I was delighted to find when I purchased more supplies 2 weeks ago that they have been re-designed .......the NEW SHAPE is PERFECT for me in every way, it’s just as though they have been designed for ME personally! Thank you!
Really good products very comfortable 100% recommend thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing products very comfortable 100% recommend amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have to be completely honest here and tell you I have never found another Incontinence pad like Always discreet. you don't feel like your wearing sometimes, oh yes I do have the odd accident and have to say these have saved me from complete embarrassment. Even the liners hold quite a lot of fluid. I would definitely recommend these to anyone that is first time users. I have tried the tena pads but was really disappointed as they let me down many times. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use discreet when wearing full protection day and night odur free
I use these now daily,not bulky and they really help me stay in control and feeling fresh, do to complications from surgery, and my age these make me feel safe and not ashamed of needing them,really can’t recommend enough.
Suddenly you cough or sneeze and oh my so embarrassing! Not with these lovely little life savers no matter how big the whoops is they save you from it and no one knows it's happened. The fragrance is subtle and keeps you fresh I wouldn't use any other brand always is so reliable.