Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Spelt Fusil Pasta 250G

£ 0.75
£3.00/kg
170g of cooked pasta
  • Energy1165kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Dried fusilli pasta made from organic wholegrain spelt semolina.
  • A versitile shape that can be served hot or cold.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Wholegrain Spelt Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened place in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.

Time: 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy685kJ / 162kcal1165kJ / 275kcal
Fat1.0g1.6g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate30.5g51.8g
Sugars1.0g1.7g
Fibre4.8g8.2g
Protein5.5g9.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A very healthy. reasonably priced, delicious tasti

5 stars

A very healthy. reasonably priced, delicious tasting pasta. I would thoroughly recommend.

Bring back a great product

5 stars

brilliant product. please bring it back

