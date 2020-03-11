Always Discreet Long Plus Incontinence Pads 8 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Bladder leaks shouldn’t hold you back. Always Discreet Incontinence Pads Plus Long Plus give you secure protection you can barely feel. Designed to fit your body and your life, they offer strong protection with a unique ultra-thin absorbent core, so you can walk with confidence and not worry about leaks. If sneezing or laughing causes bladder leaks, Always Discreet Incontinence Pads Plus Long Plus offer ideal protection.
  • Always Discreet Incontinence Pads offer secure protection you barely feel
  • Made differently - Turns liquid to gel and locks it away
  • Pads stay comfortably in place and are discreet under your clothing
  • Always Discreet has a unique ultra-thin absorbent core for great discretion
  • Always Discreet Incontinence Pads Plus Long Plus are ideal for heavy leaks

Germany

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 169 4906
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Great!

4 stars

Although sometimes they don’t stay in place you can’t fault how discrete they are as someone who wears leggings a lot these are perfect and so fat haven’t have any problems with leaks.

Great buy!

5 stars

These are fantastic, due to the thickness though i get paranoid and think people can see them through my trousers lol but apart from that they do their job, i had to use these once when i had a really bad cold, which then led to me trickling alot when i coughed, sneezed or blew my nose. These were a life saver didnt habe to worry about crossing my legs through my illness made me feel more comfortable

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using Always Discreet for a couple of years now. I have found them to be the best incontinence product on the market! I did wish they were a little narrower as due to a hip operation that went wrong I found them a little wide for me! I was delighted to find when I purchased more supplies 2 weeks ago that they have been re-designed .......the NEW SHAPE is PERFECT for me in every way, it’s just as though they have been designed for ME personally! Thank you!

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good products very comfortable 100% recommend thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing products very comfortable 100% recommend amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

20% smaller pack - same price

1 stars

The quantity has been decreased by 20% yet costs the same price as previous pack of 10. Disgusting!

Excellent!

5 stars

good goodgoodgoodgoodgoodgoodgoodgoodgoodgoodgoodgood [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I have to be completely honest here and tell you I have never found another Incontinence pad like Always discreet. you don't feel like your wearing sometimes, oh yes I do have the odd accident and have to say these have saved me from complete embarrassment. Even the liners hold quite a lot of fluid. I would definitely recommend these to anyone that is first time users. I have tried the tena pads but was really disappointed as they let me down many times. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy to use discreet when wearing full protection day and night odur free

Excellent!

5 stars

I use these now daily,not bulky and they really help me stay in control and feeling fresh, do to complications from surgery, and my age these make me feel safe and not ashamed of needing them,really can’t recommend enough.

