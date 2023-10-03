Always Discreet Long Incontinence Pads 20 Pack

Always Discreet Incontinence Pads Long offer you complete* protection you can barely feel. Each pad is designed to offer you trusted protection from leaks, odour control, instant-dryness, a soft & gentle feel on skin, and a discreet fit. If sneezing or laughing causes bladder leaks, you can feel confident with the discreet and reliable protection offered by Always Discreet Pads. Also useful as maternity pads for postpartum incontinence.