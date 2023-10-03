Always Discreet Long Plus Incontinence Pads 16 Pack

Ideal for heavier needs. Always Discreet Incontinence Pads Long Plus make you feel extra secure, give you extra coverage and absorbency so you can stop worrying about leaks. Each pad is designed to offer you trusted protection from leaks, odour control, instant-dryness, a soft & gentle feel on skin, and a discreet fit. Their structure enables strong protection with an ultra-thin core so you won't have to compromise between comfort and protection. If sneezing or laughing causes bladder leaks, you can feel confident with the discreet and reliable protection offered by Always Discreet Pads. Also useful as maternity pads for postpartum incontinence.