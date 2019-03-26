Glade Touch Clean Linen Holder

- Flammable
DANGER Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Geraniol; 3-methyl-4-(2,6,6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2- one; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; Citral; Hexyl salicylate; Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.