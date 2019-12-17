Tesco 4 Smoked Haddock Fillets 360G

Bit fishy
Tiny pieces of old looking fish of which half of each had to be thrown away. Pretty poor standard.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal
Haddock (Fish) (86%), Water, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto).
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 18 mins Place skin side up on a lightly oiled baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/ 900W 5 /4 mins
Place 1 fillet on a microwaveable plate skin side up.
Cover with clingfilm and pierce.
Cook on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Lightly brush with oil. Place skin side down under a pre-heated grill for 18 minutes. Turn once. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Poach
Instructions: Place 1 fillet in a saucepan and half cover with water or milk. Cover and cook gently for 10-12 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Produced in China
4 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
360g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical smoked haddock fillet
|Energy
|245kJ / 58kcal
|221kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|14.0g
|12.6g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Do not eat raw.
