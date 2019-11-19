Sharps Doom Bar 6X500ml
Product Description
- Amber Ale
- Aroma: spicy resinous hop, sweet roasted malts.
- Taste: balanced, succulent dried fruit, lightly roasted malt.
- Finish: moreish, subtle bitterness.
- Serve: tastes best chilled.
- Food Pairing: great with battered seafood like calamari, grilled white fish or pork, also great with Sunday roasts.
- At the mouth of the Camel Estuary in Rock, Cornwall, lies the treacherous Doom Bar sandbank, the inspiration for this balanced and moreish amber ale.
- The sandbank is revered as a formidable nautical challenge that should be approached with respect and navigated with skill.
- Doom Bar is a perfectly balanced beer combining subtle yet complex flavours, Doom Bar is both satisfying and deliciously moreish.
- Awards: Brussels Beer Challenge - Pale & Amber Ale - Bitter Bronze 2013 & 2015, International Beer Challenge Bronze (Design and Packaging) 2014, Taste of the West Award Bronze 2013, Taste of the West Award Silver 2014
- Sharp's award-winning portfolio is united by delicious moreish character and brewed with passion, precision and expertise to ensure every drop of beer is as good as the last.
- Established in 1994 at Rock on Cornwall's North Atlantic coast, Sharp's Brewery strives to raise the bar for British brewing by producing exceptional beer for the enjoyment of all.
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
ABV
4.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best stored in a cool place.For Best Before End (BBE): See End of Box.
Preparation and Usage
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed in Burton-on-Trent in partnership with Molson Coors
- Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
- Rock,
- Cornwall,
- PL27 6NU.
Distributor address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- UK Consumer Helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
- In Republic of Ireland,
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
- ROI Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
