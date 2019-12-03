Cadbury Dairy Milk 110G

Cadbury is good but now the American Robert Kraft
Cadbury is good but now the American Robert Kraft company did a hostile takeover which in actuality is theft Cadbury is good but it was so-o-o much better creamier and more elegant when Cadbury was still in English hands owned by the Cadbury family. who founded the luscious, smashing, and lovely chocolate. I would have provided five (5) stars but refrained from doing so as a result of the hostile takeover by the American Robert Kraft company.
cant go wrong with a bit of cadbury
cant go wrong with a bit of cadbury
delicious
love cadburys chocolate. used it to put on my caramel shortbread
i andhave gone right off cadbury products, far t
i andhave gone right off cadbury products, far to sweet ,and has gone as soon as it is in your mouth.same can be said for most of english chocolate cofectionary.more the pity.