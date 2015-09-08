By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Papermate Inkjoy 300Rt Ballpoint Black 4 Pack
£ 4.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Medium Black Ballpoint Pens
  • InkJoy writing system
  • Transparent colour-tinted body
  • Rubberised tri-contour grip
  • Spread Joy
  • Through writing with Paper Mate Inkjoy!
  • Paper Mate Inkjoy Ballpoint (300RT) Pens are:
  • Smooth (Our ink flows as freely as your thoughts, so writing's never a drag.)
  • Reliable (Fluid lines from "once upon a time" to "the end".)
  • Retractable (Bonus: that satisfying click.)
  • Comfortable to hold (Because words should never hurt you.)
  • Colourful - available in 10 vivid colours (Even if your work isn't fun, your pen should be.)
  • Our Mission was Simple: to brighten up your writing with Paper Mate InkJoy. We developed ballpoint pens with vivid ink colours that start fast and don't drag, so your work won't, either. Whatever you're writing suddenly becomes more fun. Liven things up and spread jot with Paper Mate Inkjoy.
  • Also, try our New Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pen - Dries 3x faster* for reduced smearing.
  • *vs. Pilot G2 based on average dry times of black, blue, red and green. Individual dry times may vary by colour.
  • 1.0mm Medium Point Tip
  • Comfortable grip!
  • Ultra smooth ink

Information

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip Seal: The pen you are about to enjoy is sealed for freshness. Please remove the little ball of wax from the tip before use.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield Staffordshire,
  • WS138SS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with your product, please contact us at papermate.com or +44 20 302 76892
  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield Staffordshire,
  • WS138SS,
  • UK.
  • www.papermate.com

Net Contents

4 x Pens

Perfect Pens

5 stars

I bought these to use at university and they're perfect for the job, really lovely to write with.

