The Collective Passion Fruit Yogurt 150G

- Passion Fruit Yoghurt
- Ah the passion! layers of heaven sent nectar when combined with our ridiculously tasty thick 'n' creamy yoghurt transform a good thing into a real beauty that'll deliver a kiss straight from the tropics, no bull!
- Our li'l tubs have had a makeover! At The Collective, we're committed to ensuring our business is at the forefront of sustainability for the future. We've decided to remove the spoon and lid from our li'l pots, saving over 35 tonnes of plastic per year! That's the same as over 80 grand pianos!
- British Milk
- Double layer of compote
- Thick 'n' creamy
- Natural ingredients
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 150G
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (82%), Sugar, Passion Fruit Puree with Seeds (3%), Apple Puree, Honey, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Curcumin), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Film Lid.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- MediaWorks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|531kJ/127kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|- Of which Saturates
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|- Of which Sugars
|14.2g
|Protein
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
