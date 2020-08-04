By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml

3.8(22)Write a review
£ 1.70
£0.19/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy441kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 774kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured ice cream with cherry flavoured sauce and glacé cherries.
  • Glacé cherries. Silky vanilla ice cream expertly paired with tangy cherry sauce
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Cherry Sauce (14%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Cherry Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Elderberry Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum)), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cherry (6%) (Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Coconut Oil, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (57g)
Energy774kJ / 184kcal441kJ / 105kcal
Fat5.4g3.1g
Saturates4.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate31.4g17.9g
Sugars24.4g13.9g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.0g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A 57g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

22 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Missing our Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream

5 stars

This is my grandsons favourite ice cream flavour. Please get it back in stock.

Delicious

5 stars

This reminds me of years ago when Walls made a cherry ice cream called cherry pie. If is had a bit of almond flavour added, this would be perfect.

Give us back our delicious cherry vanilla icecream

1 stars

Tesco! What have you done to your cherry vanilla ice cream!? This was the best ice cream ever. It is seriously bland now. So disappointed! Please change it back. Generally customers don't want 'improved recipes, we like what we like. You may gain a few but you'll lose the loyal buyers. I hope you are reading the reviews.

Disappointing

3 stars

Itr used top be s so so much better but then the cherries were changed to glace cherries, which are not nice. I personally dont like this new version

Take out the Palm Oil

2 stars

I used to buy this regularly but stopped because of the Palm Oil in it. I try to buy only products that are Palm Oil free.

Not as tasty as the old one

1 stars

Not as tasty as the old one

very ,very, tasty

5 stars

very ,very, tasty

I'm an ice cream lover and this is the one that do

5 stars

I'm an ice cream lover and this is the one that does it for me. Cherry vanilla ice cream for pudding every time for me please.

Awful ice cream

1 stars

Sorry Tesco we used to love all your flavours of ice cream but since you have changed the recipe won’t be buying any they are all truly horrible. Whoever made the decision to change the ice creams must have no taste buds. Very disappointing.

Since the cherry icecream has been changed, it's v

3 stars

Since the cherry icecream has been changed, it's very disappointing, nothing like the original which was delicious

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

