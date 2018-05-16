Bacofoil Easycut Dispenser 300Mm X 5M

Product Description
- Refillable EasyCut® Foil Dispenser
- For quick, rip-free foil every time, The Bacofoil® Refillable EasyCut® Foil Dispenser with 5m Starter Roll makes baking, grilling and food wrapping easy day in, day out. With a bespoke cutting system, the dispenser is designed to cut perfectly for longer. At 30cm it's still the perfect size for the majority of kitchen drawers and as it's refillable it can be used again and again
- 5m x 30cm
- Easy to use with the Close & Cut system
- Safe & Hygienic
- Bacofoil® Foil included, Tear-resistant, retains its shape
- Suitable for grilling, baking, roasting, wrapping and freezing
- Pack size: 5M
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Just press the lid down to cut, and lift to release
- Open lid, pull back flap, find end of foil and pull through.
- For best results pull the foil straight up vertically.
- Place foil over food or plate and close lid firmly to cut.
- Lift the lid, to release foil, then wrap food. How easy is that!
- Usage: After the use of approx. 75m of Bacofoil® EasyCut Foil the dispenser may need to be replaced to ensure the cutting function can perform at its best. When refilling, use the unique Bacofoil® EasyCut Foil Refill Roll.
Warnings
- Be careful of the concealed blade. Read all instructions carefully prior to use. Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with a naked flame or electric elements. Do not allow foil to come into contact with acidic or salty foods. Salt or acid in food can occasionally attack aluminium and cause discolouration and small holes to appear. To prevent this from occurring, lightly coat the foil with cooking oil prior to cooking and storing. Not suitable for microwave use.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Melitta UK Ltd.,
- Hortonwood 45,
- Telford,
- Shropshire,
- TF1 7FA.
Return to
- Any problems? Feel free to contact us at:
- Bacofoil Consumer Service, Melitta UK Ltd.,
- Hortonwood 45,
- Telford,
- Shropshire,
- TF1 7FA.
- Tel: +44 (0)1952 678810
- www.bacofoil.co.uk
Safety information
