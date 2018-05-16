Nature's Finest Peach In Juice 700G

Product Description
- Peaches in juice
- One of your 5 a day
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 390g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Peach Slices, Grape Juice (from Concentrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
After opening store in a refrigerator and consume within 5 days.Best Before End: See side of pot.
Produce of
Packed in Spain
Number of uses
Servings per package: 5.6, Serving size: 125g
Warnings
- May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.
Name and address
- Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
- Regal Court,
- 42-44 High Street,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 1EL.
Drained weight
390g
Net Contents
700g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average quantity per: 100g
|Average quantity per: 125g
|Energy kJ
|296
|370
|kcal
|70
|88
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|16g
|20g
|of which sugars
|16g
|20g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|0.5g
|Salt*
|0.01g
|0.01g
|*Due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.
