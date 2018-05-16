By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature's Finest Peach In Juice 700G

Nature's Finest Peach In Juice 700G
£ 2.50
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Peaches in juice
  • One of your 5 a day
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 390g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Peach Slices, Grape Juice (from Concentrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

After opening store in a refrigerator and consume within 5 days.Best Before End: See side of pot.

Produce of

Packed in Spain

Number of uses

Servings per package: 5.6, Serving size: 125g

Warnings

  • May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.

Name and address

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.

Return to

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.
  • www.naturesfinestfoods.co.uk

Drained weight

390g

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage quantity per: 100gAverage quantity per: 125g
Energy kJ296370
kcal7088
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates16g20g
of which sugars 16g20g
Fibre 1.2g1.5g
Protein <0.5g0.5g
Salt*0.01g0.01g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--

Safety information

May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.

