Pure Heaven Celebration Red Grape Drink 750Ml

Product Description
- 100% Red Grape Sparkling Non Alcoholic Celebration Drink
- 100% red grape
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade
- World class products
- No added sugar
- No preservatives
- No artificial colouring
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Grape Juice from Concentrate, Carbon Dioxide, Acidifier (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated & consume within 4 days. Best Before: See Bottle Neck.
Produce of
Produced & bottled in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
This Bottle Contains Approximately 7.5 Serving of 100ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
Name and address
- Sun Mark Limited,
- Sun House,
- Greenford,
- England,
- UB6 8UH.
Return to
- www.sunmark.co.uk
- Contact Us: info@sunmark.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|327kJ / 78kcal 4% RI*
|Fat
|0g 0% RI*
|Saturates
|0g 0% RI*
|Carbohydrates
|19g 7% RI*
|Of which Sugar
|18g 20% RI*
|Protein
|0g 0% RI*
|Salt
|0g 0% RI*
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
Safety information
Warning: Pressurized Container, Open With Care Covering The Cap.
