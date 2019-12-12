By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Heaven Celebration Red Grape Drink 750Ml

Pure Heaven Celebration Red Grape Drink 750Ml
£ 1.90
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • 100% Red Grape Sparkling Non Alcoholic Celebration Drink
  • 100% red grape
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade
  • World class products
  • No added sugar
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colouring
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Grape Juice from Concentrate, Carbon Dioxide, Acidifier (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated & consume within 4 days. Best Before: See Bottle Neck.

Produce of

Produced & bottled in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This Bottle Contains Approximately 7.5 Serving of 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurized Container, Open With Care Covering The Cap.

Name and address

  • Sun Mark Limited,
  • Sun House,
  • Greenford,
  • England,
  • UB6 8UH.

Return to

  • Sun Mark Limited,
  • Sun House,
  • Greenford,
  • England,
  • UB6 8UH.
  • www.sunmark.co.uk
  • Contact Us: info@sunmark.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy327kJ / 78kcal 4% RI*
Fat0g 0% RI*
Saturates0g 0% RI*
Carbohydrates19g 7% RI*
Of which Sugar18g 20% RI*
Protein0g 0% RI*
Salt0g 0% RI*
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurized Container, Open With Care Covering The Cap.

