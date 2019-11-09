By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snuffle Babe Vapour Rub 24G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.60
£10.84/100g
  • Vapour rub
  • For clear and easy breathing
  • Pack size: 24g

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Eucalyptus Globus Leaf Oil, Menthol and Thymus Vulgaris Oil

Storage

Store below 25°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Gently massage a small amount of ointment on upper chest and throat. Alternatively, ointment may be placed in a tissue or handkerchief tied to the cot out of the baby's reach. At night-time loosen clothes so that beneficial vapours can be inhaled.

Warnings

  • For External Use Only
  • Do not apply to face, mouth, nose or broken skin
  • Do not use on babies under 3 months
  • Wash hands after use
  • If a rash develops, wash off product and discontinue use
  • Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • DDD Ltd.,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

3 Months

Net Contents

24g ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

