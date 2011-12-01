By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Munchkin Soft Tip Spoons X 6

Munchkin Soft Tip Spoons X 6
£ 3.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Soft-Tip Infant Spoons
  • Things You Should Know:
  • Bright colours capture baby's attention
  • Rounded, soft spoon bowls are gentle on baby's gums
  • Ergonomically-designed handle is comfortable to hold
  • Long arm reaches bottom of food jars
  • Colours and styles may vary slightly. Conforms to EN 14372.
  • Easy-grip handles
  • Mother & baby awards 2011/12 - gold
  • Best feeding product for weaning

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose to prolonged sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Do not place in a microwave or hot oven. Top rack dishwasher safe. Not suitable for freezing. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc.),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,
  • England.
  • munchkin.com

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

6 x Infant Spoons

Safety information

They do the job

5 stars

Fun and colorful, easy to handle for me and baby, do well in the dishwasher.  Happy.

Second pack I've bought, very good!

5 stars

This is the second pack of these I have bought- I love them and so does my baby! They are nice and soft, so nice to gums of teething babies and when baby bites the spoon. Feels weird now when I have to use a hard spoon- it doesn't feel as nice for my baby. The colours are fun too!

handles are too long

1 stars

My baby can't use such a long handle. A waste of money.

Good weaning spoons

5 stars

Found these were the best weaning spoons as just the right size. Still use for my 22 month old

Perfect for Little Ones

4 stars

We are BLW and my 6month old has no problems getting the food into hos mouth on the spoon :-)

Easy to hold by toddler or 'the feeder'

5 stars

Bought these to keep at grandma's house and they are ideal.

nice gift

5 stars

my baby is happy with this

Just as described

5 stars

Good baby spoons for weaning

Good quality spoons

5 stars

Lovely bright colours. good shape & tips are as stated in description . great price

fit for purpose but does not last long

3 stars

the size of spoon is good but the plastic used is not of a v good quality. previously I bought couple of spoons from pharmacy and they lasted me nearly 4 months but these are showing signs of wear and tear already after using them for just one or two weeks. I might need to replace them sooner than I thought. My baby likes the colour of spoons though.

