Munchkin Soft Tip Spoons X 6

They do the job
Fun and colorful, easy to handle for me and baby, do well in the dishwasher. Happy.
Second pack I've bought, very good!
This is the second pack of these I have bought- I love them and so does my baby! They are nice and soft, so nice to gums of teething babies and when baby bites the spoon. Feels weird now when I have to use a hard spoon- it doesn't feel as nice for my baby. The colours are fun too!
handles are too long
My baby can't use such a long handle. A waste of money.
Good weaning spoons
Found these were the best weaning spoons as just the right size. Still use for my 22 month old
Perfect for Little Ones
We are BLW and my 6month old has no problems getting the food into hos mouth on the spoon :-)
Easy to hold by toddler or 'the feeder'
Bought these to keep at grandma's house and they are ideal.
nice gift
my baby is happy with this
Just as described
Good baby spoons for weaning
Good quality spoons
Lovely bright colours. good shape & tips are as stated in description . great price
fit for purpose but does not last long
the size of spoon is good but the plastic used is not of a v good quality. previously I bought couple of spoons from pharmacy and they lasted me nearly 4 months but these are showing signs of wear and tear already after using them for just one or two weeks. I might need to replace them sooner than I thought. My baby likes the colour of spoons though.