Munchkin White Hot Safety Spoons X 4

Munchkin White Hot Safety Spoons X 4

£4.50

£1.12/each

Munchkin White Hot Safety Spoons X 4Starting solids? It's a fun, but at times tricky milestone to figure out - you're constantly questioning whether food is too hot, too cold, or just right. Munchkin's innovative White Hot® Safety Spoons can help make those first feedings easier to swallow for both of you. Simply dip the tips of the spoons in heated pureed baby foods to check if it's too warm. If the tip turns white, the food is too hot for baby to eat. Wait for it to cool, dip again, and if the tip is no longer white - voila! You can feed your little one without worrying about a thing.
Patented White® Hot System: spoon tip turns white when baby's food is too hot (approximately 43.3 degrees C and above)Soft tip spoons that take the heat out of feeding.Things you should know:Patented White Hot® System - spoon tip turns white when baby's food is too hot.Rounded, soft spoon bowls are gentle on baby's gums.Ergonomically-designed handle is comfortable to hold.Long handle reaches bottom of food jars.
Munchkin® It's the little things.
Colours and styles may vary slightly. Conforms to EN 14372.Box - Card - Widely Recycled© 2019 Munchkin, Inc.
Tapered spoon bowl is comfortable for little mouths, and soft tips are gentle on gumsEasy grip, long handles for easier high chair feedingMumii - Best Baby & Toddler Gear Silver 2014Mumii - Best Baby & Toddler Gear Consumer Choice 2014Top rack dishwasher-safe, BPA- and phthalate-free4+ monthsPatented White® Hot System: spoon tip turns white when baby's food is too hot

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

4 x Spoons

Preparation and Usage

To Use: Dip the spoon in the food and stir for 10 seconds. If tip turns white allow food to cool.

Lower age limit

4 Months

