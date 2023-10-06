SACLA TOMATO PESTO GLUTEN FREE 190G

Vegan Tomato Pesto Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.

Vegan Tomato Pesto crammed with tomatoes, nuts and fragrant basil. Our vegan recipe uses clever swaps for maximum flavour with no cheese or dairy. Perfect for Pesto penne with olives, tomato & basil, stuffed tomatoes and chickpea salad. WE'RE DONATING 1P FROM EVERY JAR OF SACLA' PESTO we sell to The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to help fund their work to Make Allergy History. Truly, madly, deeply Italian food is a way of life for Sacla’, and we're proud to be the 'Pesto Pioneers' who first brought Pesto to the UK. We've been making real Italian food with care, flair and love for three generations, and are still owned and run by the same family. Having always been devoted to creating authentic Italian products, our recipes are made with the freshest ingredients, respecting the seasons, and using local produce wherever possible.

Dairy, Gluten & Wheat Free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 190G

Ingredients

Tomato Puree (48%), Sunflower Oil, Basil, Cashew Nuts, Red Peppers, Tomato Flakes, Olive Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic, Natural Flavouring, Pine Nuts

Allergy Information

May also contain other Nuts and Peanut traces so not suitable for Nut and Peanut allergy sufferers. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Preparation and Usage