San Miguel 330Ml & Chalice Glass Set
Product Description
- Lager & Chalice Pack
- San Miguel is the most loved Spanish beer. It is a pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head. The taste is full bodied with a refreshing balance of bitterness from the hops and sweetness from the malt. Its rich, intense and refreshing flavour makes it ideal to enjoy with food. Take your time to enjoy San Miguel with friends. To ensure a perfect drinking experience every time, we have created the San Miguel chalice. This Spanish designed glass keeps the beer colder and ensures the head remains for longer.
- The San Miguel Chalice - a premium drinking experience
- The San Miguel Chalice
- Branded Chalice Pint Glass.
- Produce of E.U.
- San Miguel Lager
- Brewed and bottle in the E.U.
- Exploring the world since 1890
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
Tasting Notes
- The taste is full bodied with a refreshing balance of bitterness from the hops and sweetness from the malt. Its rich, intense and refreshing flavour makes it ideal to enjoy with food. Take your time to enjoy San Miguel with friends
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- The San Miguel Chalice
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in dishwashers.
Lower age limit
18 Years
