No ratings yetWrite a review
San Miguel 330Ml & Chalice Glass Set
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lager & Chalice Pack
  • San Miguel is the most loved Spanish beer. It is a pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head. The taste is full bodied with a refreshing balance of bitterness from the hops and sweetness from the malt. Its rich, intense and refreshing flavour makes it ideal to enjoy with food. Take your time to enjoy San Miguel with friends. To ensure a perfect drinking experience every time, we have created the San Miguel chalice. This Spanish designed glass keeps the beer colder and ensures the head remains for longer.
  • The San Miguel Chalice - a premium drinking experience
  • The San Miguel Chalice
  • Branded Chalice Pint Glass.
  • Produce of E.U.
  • San Miguel Lager
  • Brewed and bottle in the E.U.
  • Exploring the world since 1890

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • The taste is full bodied with a refreshing balance of bitterness from the hops and sweetness from the malt. Its rich, intense and refreshing flavour makes it ideal to enjoy with food. Take your time to enjoy San Miguel with friends

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • The San Miguel Chalice
  • Wash before use.
  • Suitable for use in dishwashers.

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • www.sanmiguel.co.uk
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

