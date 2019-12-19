By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacquart Brut Mosaic 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Jacquart Brut Mosaic 75Cl
£ 21.00
£21.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brut - White French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Alliance Champagne, Reims, France

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Floriane Eznack

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are sourced from exceptional terroirs, including the Grand Crus of the Cote des Blancs and the Montagne de Reims. The presence of 20% minimum reserve wine ensures regularity of style, while more than three years ageing and a light dosage of 10g/l result in a balanced and complex champagne.

History

  • The Jacquart story is a history of the Champagne growers' efforts to control their own destiny rather than relying on the big Grande Marque houses as a route to market. In the early 1960s, a small group of growers realised that in order to build their own businesses in a sustainable way, they needed to launch their own Champagne instead of supplying grapes to the negociant middlemen or directly to the Grande Marques. The Champagne Jacquart brand was subsequently released for the first time in 1962 and the ‘Mosaïque' label chosen to represent the patchwork of grower families across the region, all joined together with a common vision.

Regional Information

  • The home of Champagne Jacquart is the stunning Hôtel de Brimont in Reims, situated on the Boulevard Lundy in between Krug and Roederer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Produce of France

Name and address

  • Alliance Champagne,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.champagne-jacquart.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lanson Black Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Offer

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne 75Cl

£ 18.00
£18.00/75cl

Offer

Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

£ 28.00
£28.00/75cl

Offer

Piper Heidsieck Brut 75Cl

£ 23.00
£23.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here