Jacquart Brut Mosaic 75Cl
- Brut - White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
- Contains Sulphites
Champagne
White
9.38
12.5% vol
Alliance Champagne, Reims, France
Natural Cork
Floriane Eznack
France
Wine
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay
- The grapes are sourced from exceptional terroirs, including the Grand Crus of the Cote des Blancs and the Montagne de Reims. The presence of 20% minimum reserve wine ensures regularity of style, while more than three years ageing and a light dosage of 10g/l result in a balanced and complex champagne.
- The Jacquart story is a history of the Champagne growers' efforts to control their own destiny rather than relying on the big Grande Marque houses as a route to market. In the early 1960s, a small group of growers realised that in order to build their own businesses in a sustainable way, they needed to launch their own Champagne instead of supplying grapes to the negociant middlemen or directly to the Grande Marques. The Champagne Jacquart brand was subsequently released for the first time in 1962 and the ‘Mosaïque' label chosen to represent the patchwork of grower families across the region, all joined together with a common vision.
- The home of Champagne Jacquart is the stunning Hôtel de Brimont in Reims, situated on the Boulevard Lundy in between Krug and Roederer
Ambient
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year
- Sparkling
Produce of France
- Alliance Champagne,
- Reims,
- France.
- www.champagne-jacquart.com
18 Years
750ml
