Vieux Papes White 75Cl

Not so good
Harsh, not a pleasant aftertaste, expected much smoother wine. would not buy again.
Pleasantly good for the price
I usually have a problem with white wine, because of the acid content, but this wine leaves no after effects at all. It is a very refreshing drink, light but with lots of flavour, and very good value for the price.
Luscious French wine
Such a lovely wine, really delicious. Smooth, complex and full bodied. It is not one of these watery wines sometimes on offer, but it is flavoursome. Loved it and will be ordering more!
Drinkable but unremarkable
It would be unjust to condem this wine with faint praise. It's an adequate and drinkable non vintage wine from unspecified grapes. Perfectly ok but not in any way exciting.