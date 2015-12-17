By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vieux Papes White 75Cl

3.5(4)Write a review
Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • This delicious bright and fresh white wine, shows crisp citrus fruit and floral peach notes. Perfect as an aperitif or as a pair to summer salads, BBQs and fruit desserts.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Phillipe Giraudon

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

A blend of white grape varieties

Vinification Details

  • French wine from white grape varieties, traditionally fermented in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • France is one of the biggest producers of wine and has been producing white wines for centuries. The wine comes from white grape varieties, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon.

Regional Information

  • Vin de France.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 12°C

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Vieux Papes.
  • At:
  • 62500 Saint-Martin-Au-Laërt,
  • France.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not so good

2 stars

Harsh, not a pleasant aftertaste, expected much smoother wine. would not buy again.

Pleasantly good for the price

4 stars

I usually have a problem with white wine, because of the acid content, but this wine leaves no after effects at all. It is a very refreshing drink, light but with lots of flavour, and very good value for the price.

Luscious French wine

5 stars

Such a lovely wine, really delicious. Smooth, complex and full bodied. It is not one of these watery wines sometimes on offer, but it is flavoursome. Loved it and will be ordering more!

Drinkable but unremarkable

3 stars

It would be unjust to condem this wine with faint praise. It's an adequate and drinkable non vintage wine from unspecified grapes. Perfectly ok but not in any way exciting.

