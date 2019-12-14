I Heart Pinot Noir 75Cl

Thing with wine is it’s down to individual taste.
Thing with wine is it’s down to individual taste. I thoroughly enjoy this wine. I find it a very pleasant casual drinking wine, which leaves no lasting after taste.
I lave the Hungaryen wines
I lave this wine you Sould market more Hugareyen wine Red an White. Tank you L JT
Avoid
pay £1 more for a decent Pinot Noir,this is awful,watery,tasteless,look for the bear on the bike,much nicer
Vinegar tastes better than this
Light, but grown up taste.
This is a really nice, light red wine. It has the lightness of Beaujolais Nouveau but with a pleasant dryness. If you don't like the sweetness of Merlot/Cabernet, but don't want something too heavy this is absolutely a great choice.
Wine flavoured water
I rarely open a bottle of wine that I classify as 'undrinkable' but this one fit that description for me! It's basically wine flavoured water. You can see straight through the wine as it's that light coloured. I only had a glass but poured the rest down the drain as it won't be good for cooking either. Please avoid buying this wine!
Steady as it goes
This Hungarian Pinot Noir has true clean Pinot Noir character of taste and colour. Its relatively low alcohol is a bonus if you're used to swigging the best part of a bottle in one go. Leave some for me...
Rank. Avoid.
Doesn’t taste like wine, let alone pinot noir. Avoid.
xmas wine
Lovely wine not too heavey as we get older we re not into heavey strong wines
Very nice - smooth & great with anything
We enjoyed this wine. A good price for a quality wine.