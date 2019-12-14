By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
I Heart Pinot Noir 75Cl

3.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of I Heart Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red Hungarian Wine
  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Here's how we see it...
  • Smooth and elegant, a lighter bodied wine full of sweet plummy fruit and a hint of spice.
  • Pinot Noir means 'pine black'; down to its colour and the way the grape bunch is pine cone shaped on the vine!
  • ...but we'd love to hear what you think!
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine-producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Hungary
  • Smooth & elegant
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This is a smooth, medium bodied wine with sweet plummy fruit and a twist of herby spice, leading to a ripe and elegant palate.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Toerley Kft.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jo Ahearne MW and Gábor Laczkó

Country

Hungary

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in September, at optimum ripeness. They are de-stalked and lightly crushed to gently release the juice, which is then fermented in stainless steel tanks, at controlled temperatures, to preserve freshness and purity of fruit flavours. Once the wine has finished fermentation it is filtered and prepared for bottling.

History

  • i heart is an exciting new range of great quality, fruit-driven wines in stand-out, innovative and iconic packaging. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style - if you love Pinot Noir then you will love i heart Pinot Noir! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for the i heart Pinot Noir were sourced from all over Hungary, with chalky soils in the Etyek region resulting in crisp and fresh wines, fertile brown forest soil with high clay content from the south part of Lake Balaton and further south resulting in rich flavours. The Hungarian climate is well suited to vines, with a long growing season which ensures perfectly ripe fruit, producing really enjoyable fruit forward styles of wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Try drinking alongside rich dishes like duck and spicy curries, or enjoy on its own.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • I heart Wines GMBH,
  • Biebricher Allee 142,
  • 65187 Wiesbaden,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

17 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Thing with wine is it’s down to individual taste.

5 stars

Thing with wine is it’s down to individual taste. I thoroughly enjoy this wine. I find it a very pleasant casual drinking wine, which leaves no lasting after taste.

I lave the Hungaryen wines

5 stars

I lave this wine you Sould market more Hugareyen wine Red an White. Tank you L JT

Avoid

1 stars

pay £1 more for a decent Pinot Noir,this is awful,watery,tasteless,look for the bear on the bike,much nicer

Vinegar tastes better than this

1 stars

Vinegar tastes better than this

Light, but grown up taste.

5 stars

This is a really nice, light red wine. It has the lightness of Beaujolais Nouveau but with a pleasant dryness. If you don't like the sweetness of Merlot/Cabernet, but don't want something too heavy this is absolutely a great choice.

Wine flavoured water

1 stars

I rarely open a bottle of wine that I classify as 'undrinkable' but this one fit that description for me! It's basically wine flavoured water. You can see straight through the wine as it's that light coloured. I only had a glass but poured the rest down the drain as it won't be good for cooking either. Please avoid buying this wine!

Steady as it goes

4 stars

This Hungarian Pinot Noir has true clean Pinot Noir character of taste and colour. Its relatively low alcohol is a bonus if you're used to swigging the best part of a bottle in one go. Leave some for me...

Rank. Avoid.

1 stars

Doesn’t taste like wine, let alone pinot noir. Avoid.

xmas wine

4 stars

Lovely wine not too heavey as we get older we re not into heavey strong wines

Very nice - smooth & great with anything

4 stars

We enjoyed this wine. A good price for a quality wine.

