Gosh Moroccan Falafel 300G

Great flavour
Spicy with a sweet hint, not greasy, very nice
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Chickpeas (49%), Red Pepper (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Flake, Apricots (4%) (Dried Apricots, Rice Flour), Dates (3%) (Dried Dates, Rice Flour), Water, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley, Ground Cinnamon, White Pepper, Chilli Flakes
Keep me in the fridgeSuitable for home freezing After opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up.
Remove all packaging.
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile).
Guidelines only - all appliances are different.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafels on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 12-16 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafels on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 5-8 minutes.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (4x22g falafels)
|Energy kJ
|997kJ
|877kJ
|Energy kcal
|239kcal
|210kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|9.2g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|32.7g
|28.8g
|of which sugars
|6.7g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|6.0g
|Protein
|6.8g
|6.0g
|Salt
|1.25g
|1.10g
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
