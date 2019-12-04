By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gosh Moroccan Falafel 300G

5(1)Write a review
Gosh Moroccan Falafel 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Per Portion (4x22g falafels):
  • Energy877kJ 210kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Falafel made with chickpeas, red pepper, apricots and dates - simply blended with Moroccan spices and baked
  • For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
  • Life's amazing, and you are too!
  • That's why you deserve truly nourishing experiences, even on days when it's a challenge to keep up. But needing something quick shouldn't mean compromising on nutrition or taste.
  • Gosh! makes plant-based food that's bursting with healthy goodness, abundant in flavour and pop-in-the-oven-easy.
  • Give yourself a well-earned boost with these versatile falafels, made to make your day that bit better.
  • Suitable for everyone - whatever your dietary preferences
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • With red pepper & apricot
  • Chilli rating - mildly spiced - 1
  • Free-from gluten, egg, dairy, nut & soya
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD, SKA
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Chickpeas (49%), Red Pepper (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Flake, Apricots (4%) (Dried Apricots, Rice Flour), Dates (3%) (Dried Dates, Rice Flour), Water, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley, Ground Cinnamon, White Pepper, Chilli Flakes

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep me in the fridgeSuitable for home freezing After opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up.
Remove all packaging.
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile).
Guidelines only - all appliances are different.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafels on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 12-16 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafels on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 5-8 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.

Return to

  • If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.
  • Email: hello@goshfood.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (4x22g falafels)
Energy kJ997kJ877kJ
Energy kcal239kcal210kcal
Fat 10.4g9.2g
of which saturates 0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate 32.7g28.8g
of which sugars 6.7g5.9g
Fibre 6.8g6.0g
Protein 6.8g6.0g
Salt 1.25g1.10g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour

5 stars

Spicy with a sweet hint, not greasy, very nice

Usually bought next

Tesco Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Organic Houmous 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Tesco Reduced Fat Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here