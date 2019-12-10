By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest St Chinian 75Cl

4(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest St Chinian 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy394kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • 2017 Saint Chinian. Appellation Saint Chinian contrôlée. Produce of France
  • A full bodied red with black fruit and savoury spice flavours including "garrigue", the fragrant bush plants of Southern France. Smokey notes and richness and complexity. Match with roasted red meats and rosemary potatoes.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A full-bodied red with black fruit and savoury spice flavours including “guarrigue”, the fragrant bush plants of Southern France. Smokey notes add richness and complexity.

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Maison Fortant

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Laurent Sauvage

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Bold & full bodied

Grape Variety

Syrah - Grenache - Mourvèdre - Carignan

Vinification Details

  • This Saint-Chinian, with its silky smooth structure, has been made using traditional methods and has been partly matured in oak casks for 6 months to contribute even greater depth and complexity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Match with roasted red meats and rosemary potatoes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled at:
  • Quincié.
  • For:
  • Fortant,
  • Sete,
  • 34204,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy315kJ / 76kcal394kJ / 95kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Pretty good

4 stars

Have had several bottles of this over a few years / different vintages. This one is pretty good, possible worth keeping a year or so. Even better when on offer!

Good value

4 stars

A notch better than the Minervois, perhaps from a better vintage as well. Good provencal character. Drink at slightly lower temperature than usual reds.Good value on sale.

Smooth Languedoc charmer

4 stars

2013 was considered to be a bad growing vintage for the Languedoc region, although you'd hardly know it after tasting this effort from Tesco. Their Finest St-Chinian is a good example of what the appelations of Southern France can really achieve: dark, broody, inky wines with plenty of blackcurrant and hedgerow fruits and well-integrated tannins. Lacking slightly in depth of fruit, but good value nevertheless.

A robust wine full of flavour

4 stars

A most enjoyable wine (actually enjoying a glass as I write) full of flavour and easy to drink. A good balanced wine and excellent value and I will continue to buy.

Why wouldn't you?

4 stars

This wine is a delicious blend of dark, luscious fruit! I find it really hard to say a bad word against it. Quite simply, fill your boots - why wouldn't you at £5.99 a bottle? Probably the best value red wine I've ever seen on offer on this site.......

Saint Chinian

5 stars

This is a smooth wine from a little known appellation and i think the smallest in france. I have a house near to the appellation and locally they say god bless saint chinian its good to see it for sale in uk for a reasonable price

Full bodied, fruity and a kick of spice

5 stars

Had this wine at the weekend with a Tom Kerridge lamb neck recipe and it was a delicious combination. The slight spiciness of the wine together with it's black fruit flavours worked really well with the lamb.

A little disappointed in this wine

2 stars

Have tried different brands of St Chinian in the past and usually taste quite nice with or without food.This one is a little too bland for my taste

