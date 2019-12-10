Tesco Finest St Chinian 75Cl

Pretty good
Have had several bottles of this over a few years / different vintages. This one is pretty good, possible worth keeping a year or so. Even better when on offer!
Good value
A notch better than the Minervois, perhaps from a better vintage as well. Good provencal character. Drink at slightly lower temperature than usual reds.Good value on sale.
Smooth Languedoc charmer
2013 was considered to be a bad growing vintage for the Languedoc region, although you'd hardly know it after tasting this effort from Tesco. Their Finest St-Chinian is a good example of what the appelations of Southern France can really achieve: dark, broody, inky wines with plenty of blackcurrant and hedgerow fruits and well-integrated tannins. Lacking slightly in depth of fruit, but good value nevertheless.
A robust wine full of flavour
A most enjoyable wine (actually enjoying a glass as I write) full of flavour and easy to drink. A good balanced wine and excellent value and I will continue to buy.
Why wouldn't you?
This wine is a delicious blend of dark, luscious fruit! I find it really hard to say a bad word against it. Quite simply, fill your boots - why wouldn't you at £5.99 a bottle? Probably the best value red wine I've ever seen on offer on this site.......
Saint Chinian
This is a smooth wine from a little known appellation and i think the smallest in france. I have a house near to the appellation and locally they say god bless saint chinian its good to see it for sale in uk for a reasonable price
Full bodied, fruity and a kick of spice
Had this wine at the weekend with a Tom Kerridge lamb neck recipe and it was a delicious combination. The slight spiciness of the wine together with it's black fruit flavours worked really well with the lamb.
A little disappointed in this wine
Have tried different brands of St Chinian in the past and usually taste quite nice with or without food.This one is a little too bland for my taste