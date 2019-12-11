By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gold Desi Blended Ghee 2Kg

4(1)Write a review
Gold Desi Blended Ghee 2Kg
£ 7.00
£3.50/kg

Offer

  • Quality Guaranteed
  • The best ghee made from finest quality butter and vegetable oils. Perfect for cooking and a wide range of preparations.
  • Produce of Several Countries
  • Superior butter ghee & vegetable oil blend
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Ingredients

55% Butter Oil (Milk), 45% Palm Oil and Rapeseed Oil in varying proportions

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and consume within 1 month.

Name and address

  • KTC (Edibles) Ltd,
  • Moorcroft Drive,
  • WS10 7DE,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • KTC (Edibles) Ltd,
  • Moorcroft Drive,
  • WS10 7DE,
  • U.K.
  • Customer Care: +44 (0) 121 505 9200
  • Email: info@ktc-edibles.co.uk

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 3712 kJ / 903 Kcal
Fat 100g
of which saturates 54.9g
of which mono-unsaturated32.1g
of which poly-unsaturated8.9g
Cholesterol 0.134mg
Carbohydrate <1.0g
of which sugars <0.1g
of which starch 0.0g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 0.032g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nightmare to open but its price is awesome.

4 stars

Nightmare to open but its price is awesome.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet

£ 4.50
£0.09/100ml

Offer

East End Pure Butter Ghee 500G

£ 4.50
£0.90/100g

Tesco British Whole Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here