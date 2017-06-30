Torres Vina Esmeralda 75Cl

Great wine at a great price
Vina Esmerelda is a great white wine and is usually fairly expensive but we took advantage of Tesco's fantastic 1/3rd off offer and have really enjoyed the wine at a price we couldn't even get in Spain. Two cases of six and they won't last long - made even sweeter by the free delivery which was on time and within the selected slot.
Great value
Very refreshing light wine. Goes well with food and on it's own. Would definitely buy again. First discovered this wine in a hotel in Spain. Great I've found a retailer that sells it.
Well rounded, distinctive white from Torres.n
Well rounded, distinctive white from Torres. Esmerald has been e reliable choice for us for many years. Keep up the good work.
A white that doesn't make one's eyes water.
This is technically a 'medium sweet' wine and drinkable with or without food. It lacks the throaty acidity of so many other white wines and doesn't leave a sulphurous after-taste often found in semi-sweet whites. Torres is one of Spain's leading bodegas producing some splendid reds and I bought 'Esmeralda' simply because I knew that they have an excellent standard..I have already converted three of my friends to it and I will certainly buy some more as my stocks fall very quickly when my visitors try it.
Excellent wine
An excellent fruity wine. I purchase this regularly from Tesco Wine.
A unique much loved wine.
I am having increasing difficulty sourcing my favourite white wine but was delighted that Tesco's could supply on line. The unusual flavour makes it very palatable without food.
My favourite wine
I love this wine, it has such a lovely after taste. Reminiscent of the wines from the Alsace region which I really like.
One of my favourites
I have been buying this wine for several years since discovering it in Barcelona, its slightly sweet but not overly with a lovely rounded taste, great with fish and chicken dishes or just on its own.