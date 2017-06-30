By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Torres Vina Esmeralda 75Cl
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Spanish Wine
  • https://www.torres.es/en/home#
  • A fresh and aromatic Mediterranean classic, made from Muscat of Alexandria and Gewürztraminer since 1976.
  • Since it was founded in 1870, Familia Torres has managed to combine tradition and innovation with the aim of leading the premium quality wine sector, always producing with the utmost respect for the environment.

Familia Torres est. 1870

  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fragrant and floral (lime blossom, acacia honey) with notes of fresh fruit (Muscat grapes, citrus) and passion fruit. Sensual and silky on the palate, delicate acidity (pink grapefruit).

Region of Origin

Catalonia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.63

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Miguel Torres

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Miguel A Torres

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat, Gewürztraminer

Vinification Details

  • Fermented for 2 weeks in stainless steel at a controlled temperature of 16 ºC.

History

  • Torres has over 150 years winemaking history and exports to over 150 countries. It is a family-run business, now on the 5th generation of family members. Launched in 1976, this wine is named after the green hue of the Mediterranean Sea.

Regional Information

  • Catalonia is a region in the North East of Spain, with Barcelona as its capital city. It is one of the oldest winemaking regions in the whole of Europe - dating back to the time of the Phoenicians. The soil type is mainly limestone, which is perfect for viticulture.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Bottle

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Miguel Torres, S.A.,
  • 08720ES,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.clubtorres.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great wine at a great price

5 stars

Vina Esmerelda is a great white wine and is usually fairly expensive but we took advantage of Tesco's fantastic 1/3rd off offer and have really enjoyed the wine at a price we couldn't even get in Spain. Two cases of six and they won't last long - made even sweeter by the free delivery which was on time and within the selected slot.

Great value

5 stars

Very refreshing light wine. Goes well with food and on it's own. Would definitely buy again. First discovered this wine in a hotel in Spain. Great I've found a retailer that sells it.

Well rounded, distinctive white from Torres.n

5 stars

Well rounded, distinctive white from Torres. Esmerald has been e reliable choice for us for many years. Keep up the good work.

A white that doesn't make one's eyes water.

5 stars

This is technically a 'medium sweet' wine and drinkable with or without food. It lacks the throaty acidity of so many other white wines and doesn't leave a sulphurous after-taste often found in semi-sweet whites. Torres is one of Spain's leading bodegas producing some splendid reds and I bought 'Esmeralda' simply because I knew that they have an excellent standard..I have already converted three of my friends to it and I will certainly buy some more as my stocks fall very quickly when my visitors try it.

Excellent wine

5 stars

An excellent fruity wine. I purchase this regularly from Tesco Wine.

A unique much loved wine.

5 stars

I am having increasing difficulty sourcing my favourite white wine but was delighted that Tesco's could supply on line. The unusual flavour makes it very palatable without food.

My favourite wine

5 stars

I love this wine, it has such a lovely after taste. Reminiscent of the wines from the Alsace region which I really like.

One of my favourites

5 stars

I have been buying this wine for several years since discovering it in Barcelona, its slightly sweet but not overly with a lovely rounded taste, great with fish and chicken dishes or just on its own.

