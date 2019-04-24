By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cotes De Gascogne Blanc 75Cl

4(13)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cotes De Gascogne Blanc 75Cl
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy330kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 264kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Cotes de Gascogne Blanc IGP
  A vibrant wine with flavours of citrus and grapefruit and a refreshing crisp finish.
  • A vibrant wine with flavours of citrus and grapefruit and a refreshing crisp finish.
  • Wine of France
  • Crisp & dry - Gascony has the perfect climate to grow aromatic grapes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A vibrant wine with flavours of citrus and grapefruit and a refreshing crisp finish

Region of Origin

Southwest

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Plaimont Producteurs

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cédric Garzuel

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & Dry

Grape Variety

Colombard, Trebbiano

Vinification Details

  • The selected grapes are crushed, pressed and the must is then clarified. The must is then fermented under a carefully controlled temperature in order to preserve the fresh fruit aromas and flavours.

History

  • In 1979 three wine cooperatives of Plaisance, Aignan and Saint-Mont in the Gers joined forces - and initials (PL for Plaisance, AI for Aignan and MONT for Saint-Mont) - to set up a united group of cooperatives and vineyards which became “Plaimont Producteurs”. In the space of several decades Plaimont Producteurs has become the leading producer of wine in the South-West of France.

Regional Information

  • Located halfway between the Pyrenees and the Atlantic Ocean, in southwest of France, the vineyard is located on rounded clay and limestone hills. The climate enjoys the ocean influence from the Atlantic to the West and the influence of the mountains to the South.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Product of France

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Plaimont Producteurs.
  • At:
  • F32400-398,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy264kJ / 64kcal330kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Worst wine ever tasted

1 stars

This wine is undrinkable! I’ve tasted better vinegar...whole bottle went down the sink after 2 sips.

Good value wine

4 stars

This is a very nice straightforward wine. It's got a good zing with a clear taste, and it's excellent with fish, seafood and spicy Asian food. We buy a lot of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, but this is cheaper and nearly as good.

Excellent

5 stars

Flint dry, which is how we like it. Very drinkable and excellent value for money. :-)

Great Wine

5 stars

I love this wine it is dry and has a reasonably low ABV, it is what I have been searching for.

cote de gasgoine

4 stars

Nice wine with a hint of fruit.good body goes with most food dishes,or to share a bottle in the garden.

Gone before you know it

4 stars

I took a bit of a punt on this one but was very pleasantly surprised. Very enjoyable wine, goes down a little too easily!!

Great glugable wine

5 stars

we really enjoy this wine at home - it's great value for money which is what we all want these days!

Very good!

5 stars

This wine is a great find - especially at the price we paid! Crisp and flavourful, wonderful with fish - we eat a lot of fish so we drink a lot of this wine! Heartily recommended

Top value

4 stars

A great value white that tastes a lot more expensive than the price. Real dry white at proper value. Delivery service was very poor with a next day delivery taking 6 but Tesco after sales service was excellent and dealt with problem very well.

Great quality

4 stars

Super priced compares well with other like wines at much higher prices.

