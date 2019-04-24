Tesco Cotes De Gascogne Blanc 75Cl

Worst wine ever tasted
This wine is undrinkable! I’ve tasted better vinegar...whole bottle went down the sink after 2 sips.
Good value wine
This is a very nice straightforward wine. It's got a good zing with a clear taste, and it's excellent with fish, seafood and spicy Asian food. We buy a lot of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, but this is cheaper and nearly as good.
Excellent
Flint dry, which is how we like it. Very drinkable and excellent value for money. :-)
Great Wine
I love this wine it is dry and has a reasonably low ABV, it is what I have been searching for.
cote de gasgoine
Nice wine with a hint of fruit.good body goes with most food dishes,or to share a bottle in the garden.
Gone before you know it
I took a bit of a punt on this one but was very pleasantly surprised. Very enjoyable wine, goes down a little too easily!!
Great glugable wine
we really enjoy this wine at home - it's great value for money which is what we all want these days!
Very good!
This wine is a great find - especially at the price we paid! Crisp and flavourful, wonderful with fish - we eat a lot of fish so we drink a lot of this wine! Heartily recommended
Top value
A great value white that tastes a lot more expensive than the price. Real dry white at proper value. Delivery service was very poor with a next day delivery taking 6 but Tesco after sales service was excellent and dealt with problem very well.
Great quality
Super priced compares well with other like wines at much higher prices.